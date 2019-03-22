THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand Elections: What you need to know || March 22

PHUKET XTRA - March 22 Thailand 1st elections in 7 years, what you need to know |:| Muay Thai fighter dies in crash |:| Free emergency water |:| Beach clean-up nets 92kg of trash Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Friday 22 March 2019, 04:54PM

 

 

Phuket community
Free emergency water now deployed across Phuket

When are the Phuket Governors order water savings during Songkran? It is about time to instruct/educ...(Read More)

Free emergency water now deployed across Phuket

While you brush your teeth, close the tap! So, reducing water pressure takes a toll on the water pi...(Read More)

Thailand bans Boeing 737 MAX flights for 7 days

Are the Thai Boeing Max planes flying again? ( As the thai ban was until 20th)...(Read More)

New Zealand mosque attack suspect charged with murder

Are the posters talking about a Thai Mental Health Act or a New Zealand Mental Health Act?...(Read More)

Power outage to leave Cherng Talay, Kamala, Srisoonthorn without water

Thailand 4.0. Phuket Smart City. Puff story versus real life. ...(Read More)

Protect Andaman mass beach cleanup at Layan nets 92kg of trash

Probably done because of the "loss of face" when farangs do it.. without being asked....(Read More)

Protect Andaman mass beach cleanup at Layan nets 92kg of trash

"The cleanup was carried out under the “Protect Andaman” project, whereby the MNRE offices ...(Read More)

Woman killed by sleeping pickup driver

No other place in the world has more drivers falling asleep or more vehicles with faulty brakes. Of ...(Read More)

New Zealand mosque attack suspect charged with murder

I watched the video, it was a cold and calculated act, not a loss of control as would be with a men...(Read More)

New Zealand mosque attack suspect charged with murder

Cleanup in aisle three please Mr Ed....(Read More)

 

