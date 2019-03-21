THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Protect Andaman mass beach cleanup at Layan nets 92kg of trash

PHUKET: About 200 volunteers, hotel workers local residents and officials collected a total of 92.5kg of trash from Layan Beach, on Phuket’s west coast, yesterday (Mar 20).

By Waranya Prompinpiras

Thursday 21 March 2019, 05:01PM

About 200 people joined the beach cleanup, which netted 92.5kg in trash. Photo: Phuket MNRE

The cleanup, organised by the Phuket office of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE) in conjunction with the Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor), began at 9am, explained Nanthanit Charoenthaisong, Environment Specialist at the Phuket MNRE office.

“About 200 people took part in the cleanup, including Phuket MNRE officials, Cherng Talay OrBorTor officers, Phuket airport staff, local residents and hotel staff,” Ms Nanthanit told The Phuket News today (Mar 21).

The cleanup was carried out under the “Protect Andaman” project, whereby the MNRE offices in each of five Andaman coast provinces – Phuket, Phang Nga, Ranong, Krabi and Trang – coordinate with local administrations to have 10 beach cleanups in each province.

“The Protect Andaman project in Phuket started in October 2018. So far we have already carried out eight beach cleanups at Mai Khao Beach, Nai Thon beach, Surin Beach, Kalim Beach, Thala beach in Pa Khlok, Sirapan Beach and Laem Nga Beach both at Koh Siray and Yanui Beach in the south of the island,” Ms Nanthanit explained.

The cleanup at Layan Beach yesterday was the ninth beach cleanup in Phuket under the campaign.

“After this, the Phuket MNRE office together with the Mai Khao OrBorTor hold a cleanup at at Sai Kaew Beach on Mar 29, starting at 9am,” Ms Nanthanit added.

“Anyone interested in joining us can call Mai Khao OrBorTor for details on 076-348201,” she said.

 

 

