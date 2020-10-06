PHUKET XTRA - October 6 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com ’Reopen now or face collapse’ |:| Phuket officials silent on impending arrivals from China |:| Phuket woman dies after eating young horseshoe crab |:| 10 new Covid cases in Thailand today Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Tuesday 6 October 2020, 05:51PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Haha lala,you can't even understand the difference between 46.2 million and 46.2 billion. Genius...(Read More)
Compared to Singapore, LOS or if you want BKK is a dirty dump, it is actually compared to most count...(Read More)
Hubert K and Pascale...your comments again showing your lack of intelligence...., so nothing changed...(Read More)
wagsthedog..its like this... 2.93billion-46.2million-distribution cost and other expenses = kickback...(Read More)
@ Hermann You need a red carpet ? There is an Agogo in Soi Sea- Dragon ! Feel free to visit....(Read More)
JohnC...like every other reader is incorrect, I have no problem with Kurt even if I disagree with so...(Read More)
@JohnC I agree !...(Read More)
Some think tourists would return in big numbers, if allowed. Why? They haven't the money, have...(Read More)
700Baht x 2 injections (each person requires an initial injection with a booster) x 33m people = 46....(Read More)
Instead of opening up the whole of the country which is an enormous risk. It would safer to choose a...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.