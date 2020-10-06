Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

‘Reopen now or face collapse’

‘Reopen now or face collapse’

THAILAND: Pailin Chuchottaworn, head of a panel steering the economic recovery, yesterday (Oct 5) urged the government to reopen the country in order to prevent it from collapsing.

CoronavirusCOVID-19economicstourism
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 6 October 2020, 08:54AM

Local tourists at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province. Photo: Dusida Worrachaddejchai.

Local tourists at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province. Photo: Dusida Worrachaddejchai.

He said that despite the lockdown having been gradually eased six times, the country’s output would not improve unless the country reopens, albeit with precautionary measures.

This year’s annual GDP is predicted to fall to minus 8-10%, equating to the country losing B1.5-1.7 trillion in a single year, Mr Pailin warned.

He said that although the government had spent some time preparing to reopen the country to foreign tourists under the Special Tourist Visa (STV) scheme, Thailand is effectively closed.

If Thailand could not find a way to reopen its borders for the upcoming high season in the fourth and final quarter of this year, the STV scheme may have to be scrapped, he said.

“Currently, tourism is an important priority,” Mr Pailin stressed.

“If the country does not reopen, it will be hard for GDP to grow because the country’s economy depends mainly on the tourism industry and exports.”

He went on to say that the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) had done well in controlling the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic but maintaining zero cases of local transmissions by keeping the country closed had come at the expense of the economy.

The fourth-quarter season was vital and airlines needed to make their flight schedules in advance, Mr Pailin said.

If no steps were taken soon to reopen Thailand during the peak season, there would be no time to schedule incoming flights and if it reopened any time after that, it would be too late.

Mr Pailin also lamented the number of requirements for foreign travellers to enter Thailand.

For example, they not only needed to show they had tested negative for COVID-19, but the test also needed to be taken 72 hours prior to travel. They must also have a medically trained escort with them, though it is unclear where they will find such people.

Dan About Thailand

Those foreigners also had to undergo another test upon arrival and yet more while in quarantine, he said. Mr Pailin added that the 72-hour requirement also made it impossible to travel on Monday because Saturdays and Sundays were non-working days.

The Tourism and Sports Ministry previously vowed to bring in 1,200 long-stay travellers this month despite a delay in enabling the first batch of tourists under the STV scheme.

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn earlier said the first two STV groups from China had been pencilled in for this Thursday but as the ministry still needed to settle some entry processes, those itineraries had to be rescheduled until later this month.

After the cabinet approved the STV on Sept 15, the scheme was endorsed upon announcement in the Royal Gazette on Sept 29.

But since the STV is a new type of visa, the authorities have required more time to ensure the process runs smoothly at travellers’ departure locations.

Mr Phiphat insisted the delay would not upset the plan, under which Thailand is set to welcome at least 1,200 tourists, and that the ministry would monitor the scheme for 30 days before deciding when to proceed with the next step: reducing the quarantine period to seven days.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said yesterday that after the STV scheme is approved for long-stay tourists, the next step will be for the government to allow in foreign businessmen interested in investing in Thailand as they have the potential to spur the country’s economic growth.

Mr Anucha said state agencies would propose measures to a meeting of a panel easing COVID-19 restrictions headed by the secretary-general of the National Security Council.

Mr Anucha added that so far the CCSA had allowed in about 11,000 foreign businessmen and those with work permits and they had been willing to stay at alternative state quarantine facilities for 14 days.

Thailand yesterday recorded five new COVID-19 cases, one of them a Thai national. The new cases recently arrived in the kingdom from India, Bahrain, Malaysia and Japan.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Government readies swift vaccinations sweep
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Zoo shooting as rare animals missing! ’Red Notice’ for Red Bull heir, alleged cop killer! || October 5
Phuket woman dies after eating young horseshoe crab
Phuket officials silent on impending arrival of Chinese tourists
Myanmar man drowns off Kamala rocks
Four airports to open for medical tourists
Chef left unemployed by economic crisis found hanged
Special Report: Living on borrowed time
Interpol issues ’red notice’ for Red Bull scion
Trump ‘much better’, but White House doctor says ‘not yet out of the woods’
Top zoo official slain in missing-deer case
Activists banned from speaking about 1976 event
Electricity outage to hit Cherng Talay
Phuket Opinion: The waiting game
Snake warning issued as king cobra caught in Rawai

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials silent on impending arrival of Chinese tourists

Little confused. I thought all tourist must observe 14 quarantine before being released to other pa...(Read More)

Phuket officials silent on impending arrival of Chinese tourists

There it is! Confirmation of my comment in last Sunday's 'PN Opinion' as all goes differ...(Read More)

Phuket officials silent on impending arrival of Chinese tourists

The jokes still going on, of course no tourists, only biz men, this was obvious from the start... De...(Read More)

Chef left unemployed by economic crisis found hanged

So far 59 people 'only' died coz of Covid-19 in Thailand.. Time to add records of suicide o...(Read More)

Four Points By Sheraton expands In Thailand with the opening of Four Points By Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort

LALALA,you are 100% right ! 3rd worldclass destination. Hehehe ! Double pricing,different prices fo...(Read More)

Phuket officials silent on impending arrival of Chinese tourists

Amazing, China hid cases, censored doctors and withheld information from the world for four months, ...(Read More)

Chef left unemployed by economic crisis found hanged

I'm afraid this is going to happen a lot more often, if the gov does not help the people in need...(Read More)

Interpol issues ’red notice’ for Red Bull scion

By now, how many 'red notices' have been issued, and withdrawn on request of Thai Government...(Read More)

Activists banned from speaking about 1976 event

How can people feel uncomfortable with pro democratic persons? "Thai Democracy' doesn't...(Read More)

Four Points By Sheraton expands In Thailand with the opening of Four Points By Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort

Kurt...they missing something...it must be Phuket is a 3rd worldclass destination. Charging first cl...(Read More)

 

Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
https://sgssecurity.com/
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
HeadStart International School Phuket
Kvik Phuket
Property in Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand

 