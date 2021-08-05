|
PHUKET XTRA - August 5 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Pfizer booster shots for medical workers begins |:| Covid-19 cases close in on 700k |:| Phuket sets record 65 cases |:| 1st thai female boxer earns bronze medal Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Thursday 5 August 2021, 05:55PM
