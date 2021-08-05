Motorbike rider killed as car makes deadly U-turn

PHUKET: A 30-year-old man died in a collision between the motorbike he was riding and a car waking u-turn on Srisoonthorn Rd westbound, in Srisoonthorn, last night (Aug 4).

accidentsdeathtransportSafetypolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 5 August 2021, 11:31AM

The motorbike slammed into the side of Ms Sawanya’s car. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Pongphiphat Khamchomphu of the Thalang Police was called to the scene at about 8:20pm.

Police together with rescue workers from Cherng Talay Municipality and an ambulance from Thalang Hospital arrived at the scene to find the motorbike rider, Pracha Laisue, 30, lying on the road.

Rescue workers quickly took Mr Pracha, who was unconscious and had suffered a severe head wound, to Thalang Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

At the scene, police saw Mr Pracha’s Bangkok-registered Honda motorbike with massive damage to its front lying on the road and a white Honda Yaris car, registered in Phuket, with damage on the driver’s side.

The car driver, Sawanya Hiamhan, 26, explained to police that she had dinner with her brother at a restaurant nearby.

Ms Sawanya told police that she was making a U-turn in front of the restaurant, when the motorbike slammed into the side of her car at speed.

The two vehicles were taken to Thalang Police Station.

Lt Pongphiphat confirmed that police will check footage from CCTV cameras in the area and invite Ms Sawanya to Thalang Police Station for further questioning before police determine whether charges will be filed.