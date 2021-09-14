The Phuket News
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand considers new reopening plan, Phuket Covid Update |:| September 14

PHUKET XTRA - September 14 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket OrBorTor elections in November |:| Phuket Covid Update |:| Thailand considers reopening with no quarantine |:| Bypass expansion hoped to be completed by New Year Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Tuesday 14 September 2021, 06:52PM

Phuket community
Phuket COVID restrictions extended, with no changes

Stayed in beautiful beachfront hotel In Kata beach last month. Only 10 guests staying there and we ...(Read More)

Deputy PM Jurin: Jewellery, gem fest to bring Phuket B100mn

52% have received the first dose of a 51% effective vaccine which means that 26.5% have almost been ...(Read More)

Drive to vaccinate pregnant women

My wife is pregnant, but the only vaccine they offering to her is sinovac, so she still keep waiting...(Read More)

Long-stay ’O-A visa’ holders will need virus cover

As a retired O-A visa holder for e 3 years, at age 72, I was not required to get the new medical i...(Read More)

Phuket marks 249 new COVID cases, deaths reach 40

This is ridiculous!!! 40 dead since April. How many people have died in road accidents since then???...(Read More)

Phuket marks 245 new COVID cases

Such rantings, lelecuneo! Muslim, prohibitionist, Temperance Society? Or maybe just the Fun Police? ...(Read More)

Migrant workers to return, but at a cost

Perhaps the cost of employing immigrant workers will encourage employers to recruit and skill up loc...(Read More)

Migrant workers to return, but at a cost

Looks like this moment employing thai workers, who have their own place to live, and get free vaccin...(Read More)

Phuket marks 249 new COVID cases, deaths reach 40

@kiwiian the governorn word are worth nothig in this island...sorry to let you know ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 249 new COVID cases, deaths reach 40

@kiwiian, The Phuket Governor also said last month: "In two weeks time it will be over, than o...(Read More)

 

