Phuket readies for OrBorTor elections

PHUKET: The Phuket office of the Election Commission of Thailand (PEC) has been told to prepare to hold Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) elections, which have been tentatively set for Nov 28.

politics

By The Phuket News

Monday 13 September 2021, 05:56PM

Image: Phuket Election Office

The local OrBorTor elections will be the first held on the island, and throughout the country, since the National Council for Peace Order (NCPO), headed by Army General Prayut Chan-o-cha, now the prime minister, took control of the country in May 2014.

The news follows the Cabinet last Tuesday (Sept 7) passing a resolution allowing OrBorTor elections to be held at all levels nationwide following a proposal by the Election Commission of Thailand (ECT), with polling tentatively scheduled for Nov 28.

The PEC has announced on its official Facebook page that it will draft its plan for holding elections across the island. The details will be announced on Oct 1, the PEC said.

The PEC also explained that it will open for candidate registration for five days, from Oct 11 to 15.

Phuket is home to five subdistricts that are administered by Tambon Administration Organisations (OrBorTor): Koh Kaew, Kamala, Cherng Talay, Mai Khao and Sakhu.

Of note, Cherng Talay is the one area on the island that has an OrBorTor and a municipality. Cherng Talay OrBorTor, headed by MaAnn Samran, oversees the beach areas, while Cherng Talay Municipality, led by Mayor Suniran Rachatapruek, oversees the inland areas of Cherng Talay.

With elections currently tentatively set for Nov 28, under election law a ban on the sale of alcohol will be in effect in the five OrBorTor areas from 6pm the night before the election day through to 6pm the night of the election.

The penalty for breach of the alcohol ban is a fine up to B10,000 or up to six months in prison, or both.