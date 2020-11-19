PHUKET XTRA - November 19 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Protester’s-backed bill rejected by parliament |:| Premier vows to prosecute violent protesters |:| More Phuket hotels approved for quarantine |:| Wichit thief arrested |:| 8 new Covid-19 cases in Thailand today Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Thursday 19 November 2020, 05:40PM
