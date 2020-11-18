Wichit police nab 7-Eleven thief

PHUKET: Police confirmed today (Nov 18) that they have arrested and charged the knife-wielding man who robbed the 7-Eleven store in Wichit last Wednesday.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 18 November 2020, 06:21PM

Thiwa Chongsawat, 28, originally from Bangkok, admitted to robbing the 7-Eleven in Wichit, said police. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Wichit Police Chief Col Sujin Nilabodi reported that police were able to locate the man after checking CCTV footage from cameras along the route that the thief used to flee after the robbery. It transpired that he had fled into an internet café on Sakdidet Rd in Wichit.

At 11:45am this morning Lt Col Thammasan Bunsong and other officers went to the internet café where they met Mr Thiwa Chongsawat, 28, originally from Bangkok, who was taking care of the café.

Police also went to the house that Mr Thiwa was renting in Soi Pramote, Chalong and discovered the knife and clothes that he wore during the robbery.

Mr Thiwa told police that he frequently visited the internet café and the owner had hired him to take care of the premises for three days.

He confessed that he had stolen money kept in a drawer under the café counter which he then spent. To replace the stolen money he then decided to rob the 7-Eleven convenience store where he made off with B8,220.

He used the stolen money to replace what he had taken from the café and spent the rest to cover his rent and on online gaming, something he confessed to police he had an addiction to.

Mr Thiwa did confirm to police, however, that he was not the person that carried out a similar robbery at a store in Patong.

Col Sujin explained that Mr Thiwa was taken to Wichit police station for further questioning more and so they could undertake a more in-depth check on any potential criminal history.

“At this stage, he has been charged with robbery by using a weapon and using a vehicle to flee,” Col Sujin confirmed.