More Phuket hotels approved as quarantine venues

PHUKET: The total number of hotels in Phuket approved to serve as Alternative Local Quarantine (ALQ) venues has risen to 18, with nearly 2,000 rooms now available to receive guests observing the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 19 November 2020, 02:51PM

The Novotel Avista Resort & Spa was inspected and approved by the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office to operate as an ALQ. The resort must now wait for approval from Bangkok. Photo: PPHO

The news follows the Novotel Avista Resort & Spa being approved by the Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO) earlier this week, meaning the resort must now wait for approval from health officials in Bangkok in order to operate as an ALQ.

In the past month, 11 more Phuket hotels and resorts have been approved by Bangkok to operate as ALQs, including the Ramada Phuket Deevana (91 rooms), Best Western Patong (210 rooms) and Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort (55 rooms). (See full list below.)

In total, there are now 1,948 rooms available at officially approved ALQ venues in Phuket, reports the PPHO.

However, the rooms remain empty while the ban on all international arrivals by flight remains in place in Phuket.

Currently, all international arrivals landing by plane must serve the mandatory 14-day quarantine in Bangkok, where 111 hotels are approved as Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) venues.

The government has announced that people arriving on boats may now enter Thailand by disembarking in Phuket, but other than people sailing their own yachts The Phuket News has yet to learn of any tourists arriving in Phuket by boat.

The move to keep the ban in effect has already seen two key hotels in Phuket deregister as ALQ venues on the island.

The high-end Trisara resort and the Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas resort in Mai Khao, both of which were among the first hotels on the island to be approved by Bangkok to operate as ALSQ venues, changed their status last month – a move that has allowed them to receive domestic travellers.

A report by PR Phuket last month has already publicly recognised that the decision for the hotels to deregister as ALSQ venues was made due to the fact that both hotels had been designated as ALSQs for months, but were still unable to host a single guest due to the ongoing ban on any international tourists being allowed to land directly in Phuket.

Since that admission, there has not been any comment by officials, in Phuket or Bangkok, how ALQ hotels in Phuket are expected to cope with the extensive cost of overhauling their properties to comply with the ‘New Normal’ requirements and operate a hotel as open while not being allowed to receive any guests.

Meanwhile, as the COVID crisis began unfolding, leading hotel consultancy C9 Hotelworks reported in May this year that Phuket was home to some 80,000 guest accomdation units on the island.

Alternative Local Quarantine (ALQ) in Phuket:

Total 1,948 rooms

Source: Ministry of Public Health COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center (hssscovid.com)