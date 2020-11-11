Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Ao Por confirmed as location to receive overseas yachts

Ao Por confirmed as location to receive overseas yachts

PHUKET: The Phuket Marine Department yesterday (Nov 11) revealed the area where overseas yachts carrying tourists will be permitted to moor and serve on-board quarantine measures.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthmarinetourism
By The Phuket News

Thursday 12 November 2020, 08:15AM

An image showing the allocated mooring area for the yachts. Photo: Phuket Marine Department

An image showing the allocated mooring area for the yachts. Photo: Phuket Marine Department

Phuket Marine Deaprtment Acting Chief Nachapong Pranit confirmed that the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has granted permission for tourists aboard overseas yachts to dock in Thailand.

A subsequent announcement from the Marine Department confirmed that yachts can be moored for quarantine in two areas of Thailand – The Ocean Marine Yacht Club in Chonburi and Ao Por in Pa Khlok, Phuket.

The area in Phuket normally used for yacht mooring is located about 6.2 km southeast from Ao Por pier and 2km east of Koh Naka Noi. The area has a depth of over 10 metres and is large enough for more than 100 yachts.

At this stage, the Marine Department stated it has not received any requests from any yachts to moor in Phuket. However, following discussions with the yacht tourism agency, they did confirm that more than 30 yachts, predominantly from Singapore, Malaysia and fellow South Asian countries, have expressed interest in coming to Phuket.

Mr Nachapong further explained that tourists aboard the yachts will have to quarantine themselves on-board for the required 14 days. Navy from The Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, based on Cape Panwa, will monitor the yachts to ensure they remain in the allocated area and will track them by Automatic Identification System (AIS).

After the quarantine period aboard the yacht has elapsed, and assuming the subsequent tests are negative, the tourists will be allowed to moor the yacht at the pier of their choice and travel within Phuket in the same manner as those that arrive on the island via air travel.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Phuket received approximately 1,300-1,5000 yachts per year.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 12 November 2020 - 10:55:35 

I not believe that Yachts coming from Singapore, Malaysia and whatever asian countries are willing to remain in a 2 weeks quarantine anchorage. Who believes that 'expressed interest'?  Complete nonsense. If there are such yachts, please come in here on PN and say so you go to do.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Police hunt 7-Eleven robber in Wichit
Tourism minister warns of domestic slowdown
Monks barred from rallies
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Army house puts Prime Minister’s in jeopardy? Thailand’s first ’e-ferry’! || November 11
Phuket health officials break silence on Dutch COVID case
Prayut awaits charter court ruling on residence
Anutin requests public confidence as quarantine remains at 14 days
Thailand’s first ‘e-ferry’ arrives in Phuket
Phuket COVID case blanked amid mass focus on Krabi patient
Biden win heralds sharper China strategy by US
New low-cost COVID-19 test kit unveiled
Arnon urges guards to be peaceful
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cops threaten charges for protesters! E-bus or light rail? Shorter quarantine? || November 10
Quarantine alone ‘not enough’
US justice chief authorises probes into vote fraud claims

 

Phuket community
Tourism and Sports Ministry targets 10mn high-season domestic trips

We will see a 'New Normal' price setting for everything in Thailand. And in 'New Normal&...(Read More)

Ao Por confirmed as location to receive overseas yachts

I not believe that Yachts coming from Singapore, Malaysia and whatever asian countries are willing t...(Read More)

Phuket health officials break silence on Dutch COVID case

@Nasa12. That is a great question! Let's see or Mr Somsak and the press pick this up and come wi...(Read More)

Tourism and Sports Ministry targets 10mn high-season domestic trips

@Galong. I understand your thinking and business planning. Fact remains that Thai know foreigners pa...(Read More)

Phuket COVID case blanked amid mass focus on Krabi patient

@LALA,Thank you for the information, but my information is that flights from Thailand to Myanmar are...(Read More)

Anutin requests public confidence as quarantine remains at 14 days

Wow, now proved that VIP's are also normal human and should quarantined. In what can Thai Embass...(Read More)

Thailand’s first ‘e-ferry’ arrives in Phuket

Great initiative. Now all they need to do is find some captains who won't crash or sink them. Go...(Read More)

Tourism and Sports Ministry targets 10mn high-season domestic trips

@Galong Asking direct for a discount is usually what Indian tourist do.Apart from that it isn't ...(Read More)

Khao Sok eyed for Asean Heritage Park status

@DeKaaskopp I like the park, that's why I kept going. I moved around hoping to find a floating b...(Read More)

Tourism and Sports Ministry targets 10mn high-season domestic trips

Quality outdoor adventure tours are likely a thing of the past. Domestic tourists shop by price and...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Kvik Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Health 360
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2020
Diamond Resort Phuket
CMI - Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
AVC Engineering
UWC Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Property in Phuket
K9 Point

 