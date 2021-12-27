|
|
PHUKET XTRA - December 27 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Health form for Phuket arrivals |:| Thailand officials outline worst-case scenario |:| Turtle joyriding at Bang Tao Beach |:| Phuket readies for 7 Days of Danger |:| Phuket remembers tsunami victims Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Monday 27 December 2021, 07:44PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Well still tourist most pay 300 bath in ticket to going down to the Nui beach. ...(Read More)
@ Foot, oh-oh-oh. You made a wake up call. And that while thai officials responsible for functioning...(Read More)
When start Phuket Officialdom to protect drivers against themselve ? Wet road, at speed, folded aro...(Read More)
As was once said .... "You can't cheat an honest man."...(Read More)
Nice story, but, I couldn't find who gave the initial funding to the foundation. ...(Read More)
A tragic event, indeed. Begs the question --- Are the tsunami buoy detectors all working? Even when...(Read More)
Score one for Phuket in the annual 7 days of carnage...which is actually very similar to the other 3...(Read More)
Looks like a lot more people each day are playing in the sandbox....(Read More)
@SEC2, also many foreign real estate business people are in trouble. Hardly keep themselves standin...(Read More)
...Both 'tagged'can arrive negative or positive. Sandbox group goes in quarantine, and when ...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.