Man killed as pickup wipes out

PHUKET: A 36-year-old man died after the pickup truck he was driving slid on a wet road and slammed into a power pole in Srisoonthorn early this morning (Dec 27).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 27 December 2021, 09:45AM

Pol Col Kraisorn Boonprasop of Thalang Police was notified of the accident, on Thepkrasattri Rd northbound near the pedestrian overpass at Wat Srisoonthorn School, at 00:30am.

Thalang police along with rescue workers from Srisoonthorn Municipality and the Muang Mai branch of the Kusoldharm Foundation arrived at the scene, about 300 metres south of the Baan Lipon U-turn, to find the heavily damaged pickup still wrapped around the pole.

The driver, Songkiad Sukanantapong, 36, from Ao Luek, Krabi, was dead at the scene, his body still trapped in the cab of his Phuket-registered Isuzu D-Max pickup.

Rescue workers used hydraulic equipment to recover Mr Songkiad’s body, which they transported to Thalang Hospital.

According to the police investigation, Mr Songkiad was driving home from Phuket Town when the accident happened. He lived at the Karn Keha housing estate in Moo 1, Srisoonthorn, about two kilometres from the scene of the accident.

Mr Songkiad was travelling at speed when he lost control of the pickup and slammed into the power pole. The road was wet from recent rain, said the report.

Kurt | 27 December 2021 - 12:39:09 

When start Phuket Officialdom to protect drivers against themselve ?
Wet road, at speed, folded around a power pole. Many Thai seem not to know that when it start raining, roads get wet after a dry period, the road becomes slippery. Anyway, the proof is there. This traffic victim didn't drive a speed adjusted/adapted to circumstances. Lucky no other road users were hurt.

Capricornball | 27 December 2021 - 12:08:37 

Score one for Phuket in the annual 7 days of carnage...which is actually very similar to the other 358 days of carnage on Thailand's roads.  This is actually OK...one reckless ...  saved us all from his future recklessness...and he didn't take any innocents out in the process.  I'm wondering why PN isn't giving us the national death score for this years 7 day death-fest???

