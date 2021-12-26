BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket readies for Seven Days of Danger

PHUKET: Phuket police and disaster officials are gearing up for the Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the New Year, which begins on Wednesday (Dec 29).

By The Phuket News

Sunday 26 December 2021, 11:00AM

Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan at the road-safety meeting on Friday (Dec 24). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan at the road-safety meeting on Friday (Dec 24). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Phinsuwan led a meeting joined by Udomporn Kan, Chief of the Phuket office of Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket), at Phuket Provincial Hall on Friday with leading figures from a host of local government offices in attendance.

The meeting was held to coordinate efforts and enable relevant agencies to take action on the prevention and reduction of road accidents effectively to reduce the loss of lives and property of the people in the “intensive period” of this year’s campaign, from Dec 29 to Jan 4, Vice Governor Amnuay said.

This year’s campaign began on Tuesday with the “pre-strict control period” from Dec 22-28, V/Gov Amnuay noted. The period is marked by heavy campaign for road safety, including campaigns against drunk driving.

The “intensified control period”, famed for its police checkpoints, will be from Dec 29-Jan  4, followed by a third period after the “intensive control” from Jan 5-11, he added.

“Throughout Phuket officers will set up main checkpoints and secondary checkpoints, as well as public service points, in order to reduce accidents during the Phuket New Year’s festival,” he said.

Dr Thaweewong Chulakamontri, Chairperson of the Senate Subcommittee of Education, was also at the meeting on Friday to follow up the road safety operational guidelines of the Provincial Road Safety Centre. 

During his visit to Phuket Dr Thaweewong conducted inspection visits at the Phuket Provincial Police headquarters and Phuket Provincial Land Transport Office  in Phuket Town. he also inspected several “risk points” and met with local community leaders in areas known for road-accident black spots.

Dr Thaweewong singled out the “risk point” near Baan Ao Nam Bo School in Wichit, now well known locally as “Pla Wan corner”.

“This is to bring the information to be taken in the relevant part so that the action to reduce road accidents in Phuket is in accordance with the goals set,” he said.

Phuket City Police Chief Col Sarawut Chuprasit said that Phuket City Police have prepared all officers for the Christmas and New Year’s festivals.

“The safety of the people is a major concern in Mueang Phuket [District], especially in this kind of economy under COVID-19, when people are suffering greatly, and the Phuket City Police will try to do their best,” he said.

“If there is any problem, you can inform the Phuket City Police, and they will make our brothers and sisters feel most comfortable,” he said in a video interview released on Friday.

“Everyone who travels in Phuket must strictly follow the orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. If we all help each other, we can control this disease. It will be good for the overall picture of Phuket and Thailand,” he added.

“For safety, he would like all brothers and sisters to take care of themselves; people should be careful when traveling in isolated places. Police officers are already inspecting places where people go and have put in place strict security measures. There are CCTV cameras in Mueang District that will take care of everyone’s security in case of maximum safety when traveling to Phuket,” he assured.

Kurt | 26 December 2021 - 11:41:44 

Inspection of several 'risk points', well-known for road-accident black spots. Why are these 'risk points' left alone when the tent sitting safety campaign is over? Is there a more permanent 'black spots' police observation not adviceble?

 

