PHUKET XTRA - August 25 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Custody death clip sparks storm |:| Phuket requests nearly half million vaccine doses |:| Record daily cases in Phuket |:| Urgent call for blood donations |:| FDA urges Pfizer submit vaccine info Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Wednesday 25 August 2021, 07:52PM
Only south-bound lane was closed in the morning....(Read More)
@Fascinated To answer your question: Mrs.Sweet got her first jab already, but Mr.Kurt is still wai...(Read More)
Great news Christy. Everyone on here can take a deep breath now....(Read More)
Just got our 2nd Astra Zenaca shot at Phuket airport. Everything went well and quick. Helpful Englis...(Read More)
@kurt Yes I'm not disagreeing, my view is a lot of people are classed as vaccinated here even i...(Read More)
Have Kurt and Ms Sweet had their first one yet? Stand by for rants if not! ...(Read More)
Well it’s take this RTP 9 min 45 seconds to kill that boy. Very bad movie to look at. ...(Read More)
The high numbers are largely due to increased proactive screening through ATK test kits. In theory t...(Read More)
Colonel Jo Ferrari ( BP today) can't be send to prison, there is not enough parking space for al...(Read More)
A small underpass closed till 11 September? Than there is more to do/wrong than just regular mainten...(Read More)
