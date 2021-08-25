The Phuket News
Phuket marks record 156 new COVID cases, one more death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked a record 156 new local infections across the island yesterday (Aug 24), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 2,881.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 25 August 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the location of the new infections across the island. The map was released yesterday (Aug 24) and is marked as accurate as of 6pm Monday (Aug 23). Image: PPHO

A new daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 10:06pm last night, also marked two new cases of Phuket Sandbox tourists being confirmed as infected.

The report also marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 18.

As is now standard, no details of the death were provided. The latest death reported yesterday marked the sixth COVID death in Phuket this month, with four of those since last Monday. Phuket marked five COVID deaths in July.

The 156 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island to a new record of 798 in the past seven days, as follows:

  • Aug 18 - 89 new cases
  • Aug 19 - 129 new cases
  • Aug 20 - 101 new cases
  • Aug 21 - 126 new cases
  • Aug 22 - 124 new cases
  • Aug 23 - 73 new cases
  • Aug 24 - 156 new cases

The current total of 2,881 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 23 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 39 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 70 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID report for yesterday, 1,226 people were under medical care or supervision, an increase of 110 from the day before.

The report also marked 1,729 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 44 more patients than the 1,685 reported for Monday.

The report posted last night recorded 79 new cases of people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATKs) yesterday (Aug 24).

Despite the 79 new suspected cases, which have yet to be confirmed by RT-PCR tests, the total number of people currently held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained at 444.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report posted last night also reported that Phuket currently has in total 1,401 beds available for COVID patients (+43 from yesterday).

The total number of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients in Phuket now stands at 958 (+63), or 68.38% of the total number of beds, with 443 (-20) hospital beds in Phuket still available.

The report also marked that of the COVID patients in care 31 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (+3); 327 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (+25) and 411 were ‘Green’ patients (+11).

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the locations of the new infections across the island was released yesterday (Aug 24), but marked as accurate as of 6pm Monday (Aug 23), as follows:

  • Rassada - 579 (+24)
  • Phuket Town - 560 cases
    (Talad Yai 317, +10; Talad Neua 243, +3)
  • Wichit - 288 (+4)
  • Cherng Talay - 238 (+12)
  • Kathu - 148 (+3)
  • Patong - 138
  • Srisoonthorn - 116 (+6)
  • Thepkrasattri - 116 (+1)
  • Chalong - 109
  • Koh Kaew - 80
  • Rawai - 77 (+5)
  • Karon - 40
  • Kamala - 38
  • Pa Khlok - 32 (+2)
  • Mai Khao - 27 (+2)
  • Sakhu - 15

