Urgent call for blood donors

PHUKET: The Phuket Regional Blood Center at Saphan Hin is in urgent need of blood donors for a long-term Phuket expat who cannot undergo open-heart surgery without it.



By The Phuket News

Wednesday 25 August 2021, 10:43AM

Photo: Phuket Regional Blood Center / file

Peter Ferry from Glasgow, Scotland, explained to The Phuket News this morning that he is at Bangkok Hospital Phuket waiting for the blood donations so he can undergo the surgery.

Peter is 87 years old. Fluent in written and spoken Thai, he has been living in Thailand for 67 years.

Peter’s blood type is B negative (B-), which is rare in Thailand.

He can receive blood donations from donors with blood types B- or O- only.

Any persons able to make a blood donation are urged to contact the Phuket Regional Blood Center at Saphan Hin at 076-251178 ext 2 or 081-9588854.

The center is located 8/193 Rattanakosin 200 Pi Rd near Saphan Hin (see map below).