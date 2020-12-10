BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai cops extort dealer, sell his drugs! Saving face over alleged cop killer? || December 10

PHUKET XTRA - December 10 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.10om Phuket Monopoly to be launched |:| Thailand Covid cases rise by 18 |:| Prosecutors saving face over cop killer? |:| Arriving yachts get extra 30 days |:| Bangkok nightclub raided, 150 arrested |:| Thai cops handed 8 years in jail Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 10 December 2020, 07:40PM

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Push to repeal lese majeste laws goes to UN? Nightclub responds after raid! || December 11
Former Thalang Police Chief has corruption sentence reduced
Bangkok tourists escape serious injury in Mai Khao accident
Phuket ‘Commerce Market’ hoped to spur B500k in spending
Tide turning for Mekong protesters
Phuket officials promise to fight corruption
Phang Nga Governor issues another warning over returnees from COVID risk areas
Thai Airways flight reboot plan delayed
Barcelona’s Griezmann cuts Huawei links over Uighurs surveillance claims
Rally chiefs vow to get lese majeste law the chop
Phuket officials push events to support tourism
Arriving yachts granted 30-day extension for applying for Special Tourist Visa
Leatherback turtle lays eggs at Khok Kloi
Singapore ‘cruise to nowhere’ cut short after virus case
Veranda plans B1bn project in Phuket

 

Phuket community
Former Thalang Police Chief has corruption sentence reduced

Perfect gift to give for Thailand's Anti-Corruption Day. This place will never change...corrupt...(Read More)

Former Thalang Police Chief has corruption sentence reduced

A corrupt and criminal police Colonel, wow, wow. Instead of reducing his sentence, it should be have...(Read More)

Phuket officials promise to fight corruption

Start by having the police stop harassing foreign bike riders for "tea money"....(Read More)

Phuket officials promise to fight corruption

Oh brother...this is a good one. I don't know, but I would guess that most of the people making ...(Read More)

Tide turning for Mekong protesters

The Mekong river should get a international status. All countries were the Mekong river flows throug...(Read More)

Arriving yachts granted 30-day extension for applying for Special Tourist Visa

It's a pity that Thailand can't hold on/throw away her image, but was predictable. The world...(Read More)

Official Phuket Monopoly game to be launched

Another whinger. If it's that bad, why are you here then (if at all). I'm not complaining at...(Read More)

Prosecutors pass buck in ‘Boss’ case

Bear in mind, nonsense for sale are always brought up by Deputies, never by the top man. So, when on...(Read More)

Phuket officials push events to support tourism

It is good/nice that Phuket Officials promote domestic tourism in order to give air to local entrepr...(Read More)

Phuket officials push events to support tourism

wow tourist will be flocking to these exciting events, dream on guys...(Read More)

 

