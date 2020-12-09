BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Official Phuket Monopoly game to be launched

Official Phuket Monopoly game to be launched

PHUKET: With over a billion players worldwide and editions in 114 countries, Monopoly has long been a family favourite around the globe. Now, for the first time, Phuket will be getting its own edition of the world-famous board game, announces Winning Moves, who will be producing Phuket Monopoly under official license from Hasbro.


By The Phuket News

Thursday 10 December 2020, 12:15AM

The official Phuket Monopoly game will be sold through local stores from mid-next year. Image: Winning Moves

The official Phuket Monopoly game will be sold through local stores from mid-next year. Image: Winning Moves

UK-based Winning Moves say that the game will be sold exclusively through local businesses in Phuket from August next year.

Residents of Phuket will now have the opportunity to help produce this customised version of the world-famous game, the game organiser also announced.

Each of the Monopoly spaces (28 in all) will be replaced with familiar locations around Phuket. Many of the Chance and Community Chest cards will also be getting a Phuket-themed makeover, the company said in a press release made public today (Dec 10).

From today (Thursday, Dec 10), suggestions will be welcomed on which locations people would like to see featured through the Phuket Monopoly Facebook page, the release added.

Jennifer Lau from Winning Moves UK, who is producing the game under official license from Hasbro, who own Monopoly, commented, “There are so many beautiful locations around Phuket that we want to fit on the board. We want this to be an accurate representation of Phuket, so we would love everyone to send their recommendations for what they would like to see included.”

Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Deputy Governor for International Marketing (Europe, Africa, Middle East & Americas), says, “We are so excited to see Phuket as the first Asian destination to feature on the famous Monopoly board.

“Phuket is a world-class holiday destination and one of Thailand’s most popular islands, so we can’t wait to see it brought to life through one of the world’s best-loved games. 

“Phuket Monopoly is a fun way to showcase the variety the island has to offer from its beautiful beaches, historic old town, temples, night markets and restaurants to national parks, spas, golf courses and luxury hotels. It’s not just a great keepsake to remind travellers of their amazing holiday but an entertaining way to plan a trip to Thailand too!” he said.

The game itself will be colour-themed in different sets, from tourism to culture, shopping to business, to the most iconic attractions. 

“Anything and everything will be considered, from the National Park to Patong Beach, Island boat tours through to the fantastic restaurants in the area.” said the release.

Suggestions can also be sent via email to phuket@winningmoves.co.uk as well as the Phuket Monopoly Facebook page.

Jor12 | 11 December 2020 - 11:58:33 

Another whinger. If it's that bad, why are you here then (if at all). I'm not complaining at all, just pointing out facts.

Capricornball | 10 December 2020 - 18:32:09 

Classic Jor and Duk... just complaining about the complainers with "0" input on the actual article. Frankly, I think it's a pretty cool idea, but I hope they are realistic and include some of the realities of life here... useless cops, prostitutes, ladyboys, traffic smash-ups, dual pricing, etc.

Jor12 | 10 December 2020 - 15:52:46 

D...I agree. It's the hardcore no hoper troll, who is critical of anything Thai. It be worse when he becomes aware that Hasbro has the temerity to use Thailand locations on their game. He'll be livid and the Government should take action.

Dukkkman | 10 December 2020 - 13:01:23 

Great idea. I will definitely buy one.
As usual,l am sure that some no hoper will criticize it . Wow is that the Thai way or is it just the hardcore trolls that have nothing better to do

Shwe | 10 December 2020 - 07:47:58 

will the community chest be full of brown envelopes?

 

