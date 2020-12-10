BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Arriving yachts granted 30-day extension for applying for Special Tourist Visa

Arriving yachts granted 30-day extension for applying for Special Tourist Visa

PHUKET: The Cabinet has approved a 30-day extension for people arriving on visiting yachts to apply for a Special Tourist Visa (STV).

marinetourismCOVID-19immigrationhealth
By The Phuket News

Thursday 10 December 2020, 02:05PM

Health workers test new arrivals on yachts at the designated mooring area off Phuket’s east coast. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Health workers test new arrivals on yachts at the designated mooring area off Phuket’s east coast. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Health workers test new arrivals on yachts at the designated mooring area off Phuket’s east coast. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Health workers test new arrivals on yachts at the designated mooring area off Phuket’s east coast. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Health workers test new arrivals on yachts at the designated mooring area off Phuket’s east coast. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Health workers test new arrivals on yachts at the designated mooring area off Phuket’s east coast. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Health workers test new arrivals on yachts at the designated mooring area off Phuket’s east coast. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Health workers test new arrivals on yachts at the designated mooring area off Phuket’s east coast. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Health workers test new arrivals on yachts at the designated mooring area off Phuket’s east coast. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Health workers test new arrivals on yachts at the designated mooring area off Phuket’s east coast. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Health workers test new arrivals on yachts at the designated mooring area off Phuket’s east coast. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Health workers test new arrivals on yachts at the designated mooring area off Phuket’s east coast. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Five Thai crewmen who arrived in Phuket from Malaysia yesterday tested negative for COVID-19, but must remain on board for at least 14 days before being allowed to land on Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Five Thai crewmen who arrived in Phuket from Malaysia yesterday tested negative for COVID-19, but must remain on board for at least 14 days before being allowed to land on Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Five Thai crewmen who arrived in Phuket from Malaysia yesterday tested negative for COVID-19, but must remain on board for at least 14 days before being allowed to land on Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Five Thai crewmen who arrived in Phuket from Malaysia yesterday tested negative for COVID-19, but must remain on board for at least 14 days before being allowed to land on Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Five Thai crewmen who arrived in Phuket from Malaysia yesterday tested negative for COVID-19, but must remain on board for at least 14 days before being allowed to land on Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Five Thai crewmen who arrived in Phuket from Malaysia yesterday tested negative for COVID-19, but must remain on board for at least 14 days before being allowed to land on Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Five Thai crewmen who arrived in Phuket from Malaysia yesterday tested negative for COVID-19, but must remain on board for at least 14 days before being allowed to land on Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Five Thai crewmen who arrived in Phuket from Malaysia yesterday tested negative for COVID-19, but must remain on board for at least 14 days before being allowed to land on Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Five Thai crewmen who arrived in Phuket from Malaysia yesterday tested negative for COVID-19, but must remain on board for at least 14 days before being allowed to land on Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Five Thai crewmen who arrived in Phuket from Malaysia yesterday tested negative for COVID-19, but must remain on board for at least 14 days before being allowed to land on Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

The news was announced by the Thai Yachting Business Association (TYBA), based in Phuket, through a notice posted on their official Facebook page earlier today (Dec 10).

The Cabinet approved the extension for arriving yachts to apply for STV entry yesterday (Dec 9), the TYBA explained. (See Cabinet confirmation here and here.)

“The Thai Yachting Business Association (TYBA) submitted the extension request to the Thai Government to provide more time for visiting yachts to enter Thailand under this special visa promotion. This will make it more convenient for visiting yacht to enter Thailand without having to obtain a Certificate of Entry application with the Royal Thai Embassy,” the TYBA said in its notice today.

The Special Tourist Visa provides visitors up to 270 days stay in the Kingdom, the TYBA noted.

The announcement by Cabinet also removed prohibition of visitors from high-risk nations to enter Thailand. The TYBA noted.

However, the TYBA stressed that yacht visitors will have to undertake quarantine on board in accordance with Alternative Yacht Quarantine (AYQ) measures.

“The TYBA submitted a request to the Thai Government to allow visiting yachts to enter Thailand back in September 2020. This was to support the yachting industry that has suffered from prohibition of international passenger vessel arrivals since the Emergency Decree announcement,” The TYBA notice explained.

To enter Thailand, visiting yachts will have to submit an application through an approved agent which currently include Porntip Logistics Co Ltd, Asia Pacific Superyachts, Asia Yacht Agency, Yacht Concierge, the TYBA advised.

Dewa Phuket Resort

“Any member that wishes to become an AYQ approved yacht agent or wants to know more about AYQ, can contact TYBA for a list of requirements,” the TYBA added.

Contact the TYBA through their official Facebook page here.

Meanwhile, the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, which is overseeing all boat arrivals in Phuket, yesterday reported that there are currently six yachts with nine people on board observing the 14-day quarantine in the designated mooring area off Phuket’s east coast.

The Navy stressed that all people arriving on boats must stay on board for the full duration of the mandatory 14-day quarantine, during which health officers test all arrivals for COVID-19 by using RT-PCR tests.

The COVID-19 protection measures applied to all vessels arriving in Phuket, the Navy also stressed, noting that the five captain and crew on board who arrived from Malaysia on the Thai merchant ship ‘Jasmine’ yesterday had all tested negative for the virus.

Regardless, none of the people on board were allowed to make land in Phuket until a 14-day quarantine had been observed, the Navy noted.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 11 December 2020 - 12:41:12 

It's a pity that Thailand can't hold on/throw away her image, but was predictable. The world today has cyberwise more access to real. Image making/creating based on nothing, is over. Shown/proven contradictions are saying anything. Yachting tourism is  simply over for Thailand under the present regime.

Svcoquette | 10 December 2020 - 17:20:09 

Instead of the land of welcoming smiles Thailand is becoming known as the land of expensive hassles among the yachting community.

Svcoquette | 10 December 2020 - 17:17:49 

Many yachts are heading to Indonesia where they are being welcomed with much less hassle and costs.  Formalities handled by internet. Passage time counted toward onboard quarantine. 2 month VISA s extendable 4 times. See Noonsite.com for details.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Push to repeal lese majeste laws goes to UN? Nightclub responds after raid! || December 11
Former Thalang Police Chief has corruption sentence reduced
Bangkok tourists escape serious injury in Mai Khao accident
Phuket ‘Commerce Market’ hoped to spur B500k in spending
Tide turning for Mekong protesters
Phuket officials promise to fight corruption
Phang Nga Governor issues another warning over returnees from COVID risk areas
Thai Airways flight reboot plan delayed
Barcelona’s Griezmann cuts Huawei links over Uighurs surveillance claims
Rally chiefs vow to get lese majeste law the chop
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai cops extort dealer, sell his drugs! Saving face over alleged cop killer? || December 10
Phuket officials push events to support tourism
Leatherback turtle lays eggs at Khok Kloi
Singapore ‘cruise to nowhere’ cut short after virus case
Veranda plans B1bn project in Phuket

 

Phuket community
Former Thalang Police Chief has corruption sentence reduced

Perfect gift to give for Thailand's Anti-Corruption Day. This place will never change...corrupt...(Read More)

Former Thalang Police Chief has corruption sentence reduced

A corrupt and criminal police Colonel, wow, wow. Instead of reducing his sentence, it should be have...(Read More)

Phuket officials promise to fight corruption

Start by having the police stop harassing foreign bike riders for "tea money"....(Read More)

Phuket officials promise to fight corruption

Oh brother...this is a good one. I don't know, but I would guess that most of the people making ...(Read More)

Tide turning for Mekong protesters

The Mekong river should get a international status. All countries were the Mekong river flows throug...(Read More)

Arriving yachts granted 30-day extension for applying for Special Tourist Visa

It's a pity that Thailand can't hold on/throw away her image, but was predictable. The world...(Read More)

Official Phuket Monopoly game to be launched

Another whinger. If it's that bad, why are you here then (if at all). I'm not complaining at...(Read More)

Prosecutors pass buck in ‘Boss’ case

Bear in mind, nonsense for sale are always brought up by Deputies, never by the top man. So, when on...(Read More)

Phuket officials push events to support tourism

It is good/nice that Phuket Officials promote domestic tourism in order to give air to local entrepr...(Read More)

Phuket officials push events to support tourism

wow tourist will be flocking to these exciting events, dream on guys...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thanyapura Health 360
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Thai Residential
K9 Point
Dan About Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CMI - Thailand
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Art-Tec Design
Property in Phuket
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket

 