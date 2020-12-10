Arriving yachts granted 30-day extension for applying for Special Tourist Visa

PHUKET: The Cabinet has approved a 30-day extension for people arriving on visiting yachts to apply for a Special Tourist Visa (STV).

marinetourismCOVID-19immigrationhealth

By The Phuket News

Thursday 10 December 2020, 02:05PM

Five Thai crewmen who arrived in Phuket from Malaysia yesterday tested negative for COVID-19, but must remain on board for at least 14 days before being allowed to land on Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Five Thai crewmen who arrived in Phuket from Malaysia yesterday tested negative for COVID-19, but must remain on board for at least 14 days before being allowed to land on Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Five Thai crewmen who arrived in Phuket from Malaysia yesterday tested negative for COVID-19, but must remain on board for at least 14 days before being allowed to land on Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Five Thai crewmen who arrived in Phuket from Malaysia yesterday tested negative for COVID-19, but must remain on board for at least 14 days before being allowed to land on Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Five Thai crewmen who arrived in Phuket from Malaysia yesterday tested negative for COVID-19, but must remain on board for at least 14 days before being allowed to land on Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Health workers test new arrivals on yachts at the designated mooring area off Phuket’s east coast. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Health workers test new arrivals on yachts at the designated mooring area off Phuket’s east coast. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Health workers test new arrivals on yachts at the designated mooring area off Phuket’s east coast. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Health workers test new arrivals on yachts at the designated mooring area off Phuket’s east coast. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Health workers test new arrivals on yachts at the designated mooring area off Phuket’s east coast. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Health workers test new arrivals on yachts at the designated mooring area off Phuket’s east coast. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The news was announced by the Thai Yachting Business Association (TYBA), based in Phuket, through a notice posted on their official Facebook page earlier today (Dec 10).

The Cabinet approved the extension for arriving yachts to apply for STV entry yesterday (Dec 9), the TYBA explained. (See Cabinet confirmation here and here.)

“The Thai Yachting Business Association (TYBA) submitted the extension request to the Thai Government to provide more time for visiting yachts to enter Thailand under this special visa promotion. This will make it more convenient for visiting yacht to enter Thailand without having to obtain a Certificate of Entry application with the Royal Thai Embassy,” the TYBA said in its notice today.

The Special Tourist Visa provides visitors up to 270 days stay in the Kingdom, the TYBA noted.

The announcement by Cabinet also removed prohibition of visitors from high-risk nations to enter Thailand. The TYBA noted.

However, the TYBA stressed that yacht visitors will have to undertake quarantine on board in accordance with Alternative Yacht Quarantine (AYQ) measures.

“The TYBA submitted a request to the Thai Government to allow visiting yachts to enter Thailand back in September 2020. This was to support the yachting industry that has suffered from prohibition of international passenger vessel arrivals since the Emergency Decree announcement,” The TYBA notice explained.

To enter Thailand, visiting yachts will have to submit an application through an approved agent which currently include Porntip Logistics Co Ltd, Asia Pacific Superyachts, Asia Yacht Agency, Yacht Concierge, the TYBA advised.

“Any member that wishes to become an AYQ approved yacht agent or wants to know more about AYQ, can contact TYBA for a list of requirements,” the TYBA added.

Contact the TYBA through their official Facebook page here.

Meanwhile, the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, which is overseeing all boat arrivals in Phuket, yesterday reported that there are currently six yachts with nine people on board observing the 14-day quarantine in the designated mooring area off Phuket’s east coast.

The Navy stressed that all people arriving on boats must stay on board for the full duration of the mandatory 14-day quarantine, during which health officers test all arrivals for COVID-19 by using RT-PCR tests.

The COVID-19 protection measures applied to all vessels arriving in Phuket, the Navy also stressed, noting that the five captain and crew on board who arrived from Malaysia on the Thai merchant ship ‘Jasmine’ yesterday had all tested negative for the virus.

Regardless, none of the people on board were allowed to make land in Phuket until a 14-day quarantine had been observed, the Navy noted.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub