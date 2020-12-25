BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai border-breach investigation? Phuket sport events cancelled! || December 25

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai border-breach investigation? Phuket sport events cancelled! || December 25

PHUKET XTRA - December 25 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Protected wildlife pelts seized |:| Breakthrough in border-breach investigation |:| Colour-coded system for Thailand restrictions |:| Phuket sport events cancelled Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Friday 25 December 2020, 06:53PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket COVID cases remain at three
Tiger, leopard pelts seized at Bangkok hotel
Merry Christmas, Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Two more Phuket Covid infections? Ex-Phuket prosecutors face corruption charges! || December 24
Mass sports events added to banned Phuket events
Australian women business leaders receive Australian Consul support
No lockdown, but COVID-control zoning of provinces
Migrant workers banned from entering or leaving Phuket
Electricity outage to affect Pa Khlok
Outrage as Trump pardons more allies
Historic abortion bill passes first reading
Free tests for at-risk groups as PM plans illegal migrant smuggling crackdown
Phuket New Year mass events cancelled, COVID-19 protocols in force
Phuket Fishing Port on restricted entry
Two sons of infected Phuket biker test positive for COVID

 

Phuket community
ONWR tackles Phuket’s long-term water supply woes

With most reservoirs full and 1 M/month less tourists, Phuket should have enough water to last until...(Read More)

Mass COVID tests of Myanmar migrant workers in Phuket fail to find infections

@LALAL I know quite a lot people from Germany who come to Thailand for health treatment and with th...(Read More)

Mass COVID tests of Myanmar migrant workers in Phuket fail to find infections

Jor 12...Because that's what the Thai authorities are advertising. And why do you think that the...(Read More)

Mass COVID tests of Myanmar migrant workers in Phuket fail to find infections

Tralala....Why must health care according to you have to hinge on "world class standard"? ...(Read More)

Pattaya New Year countdown cancelled

Pattaya cancels. Very wise. But Chiang Mai, with her high PM 2.5 levels, not cancels. Covid-19 is a ...(Read More)

Mass COVID tests of Myanmar migrant workers in Phuket fail to find infections

Indeed, General vice premier Prawit went often for medical treatment to Swiss. Perhaps same time che...(Read More)

Outrage as Trump pardons more allies

While Trump has gone to the extreme, Presidential pardons are not all that unusual. Obama pardoned ...(Read More)

PM mulls party bans after COVID outbreak

,,, & when is our illustrious leader going to announce the date for the Vaccine Rollout to the T...(Read More)

Mass COVID tests of Myanmar migrant workers in Phuket fail to find infections

And yes Galong, temperature check are screening...LOL..do you know that most covid cases are actuall...(Read More)

Mass COVID tests of Myanmar migrant workers in Phuket fail to find infections

And to Hubert, its not only my experience. I know from numerous people that they left LOS for any mo...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
UWC Thailand
K9 Point
CMI - Thailand
Property in Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dewa Phuket Resort
Art-Tec Design
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Benihana Phuket
Thanyapura
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 