PHUKET XTRA - December 25 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Protected wildlife pelts seized |:| Breakthrough in border-breach investigation |:| Colour-coded system for Thailand restrictions |:| Phuket sport events cancelled Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Friday 25 December 2020, 06:53PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
With most reservoirs full and 1 M/month less tourists, Phuket should have enough water to last until...(Read More)
@LALAL I know quite a lot people from Germany who come to Thailand for health treatment and with th...(Read More)
Jor 12...Because that's what the Thai authorities are advertising. And why do you think that the...(Read More)
Tralala....Why must health care according to you have to hinge on "world class standard"? ...(Read More)
Pattaya cancels. Very wise. But Chiang Mai, with her high PM 2.5 levels, not cancels. Covid-19 is a ...(Read More)
Indeed, General vice premier Prawit went often for medical treatment to Swiss. Perhaps same time che...(Read More)
While Trump has gone to the extreme, Presidential pardons are not all that unusual. Obama pardoned ...(Read More)
,,, & when is our illustrious leader going to announce the date for the Vaccine Rollout to the T...(Read More)
And yes Galong, temperature check are screening...LOL..do you know that most covid cases are actuall...(Read More)
And to Hubert, its not only my experience. I know from numerous people that they left LOS for any mo...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.