BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Tiger, leopard pelts seized at Bangkok hotel

Tiger, leopard pelts seized at Bangkok hotel

BANGKOK: Wildlife officials have seized tiger and leopard pelts, and shells of protected turtles during a raid on a hotel in Sukhumvit area of Bangkok.

animalscrimeenvironmentnatural-resources
By Bangkok Post

Friday 25 December 2020, 09:15AM

Wildlife officials examine the pelts of protected tigers and leopards, and other items during the raid on a hotel in Sukhumvit area, Bangkok, on Wednesday. Photo: Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division

Wildlife officials examine the pelts of protected tigers and leopards, and other items during the raid on a hotel in Sukhumvit area, Bangkok, on Wednesday. Photo: Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division

A tiger skin rug, with head attached, found inside the hotel. Photo: Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division

A tiger skin rug, with head attached, found inside the hotel. Photo: Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division

Wildlife officials and police display the items seized from the hotel. Photo: Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division

Wildlife officials and police display the items seized from the hotel. Photo: Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division

« »

Officials from the Yiew Dong and Phaya Sua task forces, a special operations team and police found the goods during a search of the Carbochon Hotel, in Klong Tan Nua of Watthana district, on Wednesday (Dec 23).

The raid followed a complaint that many wildlife products were inside the building, Sakchai Jongkitwiwat, director of the National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department’s forest fire control division, said yesterday. 

Police looked at the hotel website and saw photos of turtle shells, reported the Bangkok Post.

A woman who said she was the manager, identified as Raweewan Chamjit, was at the hotel. Police presented her with a search warrant.

Officials found 32 illegal items – three clouded leopard pelts, two leopard pelts, two Bengal tiger pelts and a leopard skull, four mounted Hawksbill sea turtles, 11 Malayan snail-eating turtle shells, two olive ridley sea turtle shells, three  yellow-headed temple turtle shells and the shells of other turtle species. 

The first floor of the hotel is a restaurant and coffee shop. The items were seized from the first, second and fourth floors. Some were found in rooms.

Ms Raweewan said all the wildlife items belonged to the hotel owner, who was a foreigner and was currently abroad. He was reported to be Taiwanese.

HeadStart International School Phuket

While the officials were examining the goods, Ms Raweewan managed to escape.

Checks found she was named as one of two executives who run the hotel and restaurant businesses.

Officials said the two hotel executives would be charged with illegal possession of protected wildlife. The offence carries a prison term of up to five years and/or fine up to 500,000 baht

Two hotel employees were invited to give statements to police.

Pol Maj Gen Pitak Uthaitham, chief of the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division, said an investigation was underway to bring all those involved to task.

They would also look into how Ms Raweewan managed to slip away.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Merry Christmas, Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Two more Phuket Covid infections? Ex-Phuket prosecutors face corruption charges! || December 24
Mass sports events added to banned Phuket events
Australian women business leaders receive Australian Consul support
No lockdown, but COVID-control zoning of provinces
Migrant workers banned from entering or leaving Phuket
Electricity outage to affect Pa Khlok
Outrage as Trump pardons more allies
Historic abortion bill passes first reading
Free tests for at-risk groups as PM plans illegal migrant smuggling crackdown
Phuket New Year mass events cancelled, COVID-19 protocols in force
Phuket Fishing Port on restricted entry
Two sons of infected Phuket biker test positive for COVID
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Schools close over Phuket Covid infection! Mass COVID testing of migrants all negative? || December 23
Former Phuket Public Prosecutors face corruption charges

 

Phuket community
ONWR tackles Phuket’s long-term water supply woes

With most reservoirs full and 1 M/month less tourists, Phuket should have enough water to last until...(Read More)

Mass COVID tests of Myanmar migrant workers in Phuket fail to find infections

@LALAL I know quite a lot people from Germany who come to Thailand for health treatment and with th...(Read More)

Mass COVID tests of Myanmar migrant workers in Phuket fail to find infections

Jor 12...Because that's what the Thai authorities are advertising. And why do you think that the...(Read More)

Mass COVID tests of Myanmar migrant workers in Phuket fail to find infections

Tralala....Why must health care according to you have to hinge on "world class standard"? ...(Read More)

Pattaya New Year countdown cancelled

Pattaya cancels. Very wise. But Chiang Mai, with her high PM 2.5 levels, not cancels. Covid-19 is a ...(Read More)

Mass COVID tests of Myanmar migrant workers in Phuket fail to find infections

Indeed, General vice premier Prawit went often for medical treatment to Swiss. Perhaps same time che...(Read More)

Outrage as Trump pardons more allies

While Trump has gone to the extreme, Presidential pardons are not all that unusual. Obama pardoned ...(Read More)

PM mulls party bans after COVID outbreak

,,, & when is our illustrious leader going to announce the date for the Vaccine Rollout to the T...(Read More)

Mass COVID tests of Myanmar migrant workers in Phuket fail to find infections

And yes Galong, temperature check are screening...LOL..do you know that most covid cases are actuall...(Read More)

Mass COVID tests of Myanmar migrant workers in Phuket fail to find infections

And to Hubert, its not only my experience. I know from numerous people that they left LOS for any mo...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura
Dewa Phuket Resort
CMI - Thailand
K9 Point
Property in Phuket
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
Art-Tec Design
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
Benihana Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
https://sgssecurity.com/
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 