Mass sports events added to banned Phuket events

PHUKET: Mass sports events have been added to the list of mass gathering events banned by provincial order in the hope of preventing the spread of COVID-19 on the island.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 24 December 2020, 05:42PM

The order issued today (Dec 24).

The news became official today (Dec 24) as Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew issued a written order banning all events that may lead to a congestion of people.

The order became public just before 4:30pm today (Dec 24).

The order also specifically instructs all public venue operators to ensure that full COVID-19 protection measures are in place.

As announced yesterday, Governor Narong explained in the order that as the outbreak of COVID-19 in Samut Sakhon and other provinces posed a threat to health of people on the island, the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) had ordered all provincial governments to strictly use the disease control measure for the people in each province.

As such, to increase the measures to protect and control the COVID-19 virus outbreak the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee had agreed to issue the following order:

1. Holding any event that leads to a gathering of crowded people is prohibited, such as the celebration of New Year, Christmas and other annual events. However, smaller events are allowed to be held at hotels or private venues where the organiser can identify and control the number of attendants.

The event must not have dancing or other performance that requires close touching.

2. Holding sports competitions where players need to be in close proximity to each other is prohibited. For other types of sports, organisers must ensure the event is held under the mandated disease control measures.

3. Walking street markets or other similar places are prohibited.

4. Operators must apply the disease control measure at the following places:

- Restaurants and food courts

- Market and department stores

- Tutoring centers

- Public parks, activities and exercise areas

- Entertainment venues, such as pubs, bars, karaoke venues. (Do not arrange an area for dancing or allow customers to dance.)

- Government offices

5. Educational institutions (School directors must make their own consideration when to open or close their school, depending on the outbreak situation.)

Failure to comply with the order may be punished under Section 51 of Disease Control Act 2015, which incurs a fine of up to B20,000, or under Section 52 of the act, which invokes a penalty of up to one year imprisonment or a fine of up to B100,000 or both, the order noted.

Those found breaching the order will also be charged under Section 18 of the Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations B.E. 2548 (2005), the order warned.

The order was marked to come into effect today (Dec 24) and will remain in effect until further notice, the order explained.