PHUKET XTRA - October 4 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Hosted by: Chris Howson || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Tuesday 4 October 2022, 06:34PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
A lot of Phuket 'workers' taken from their work. Ooh, I missed the presence of manager direc...(Read More)
Governor Woonciew must recognize that, via social media, tourists are learning about the taxi proble...(Read More)
So the Grab driver gets a heftier fine than the taxi scum hitting the guy in the head with an axe. T...(Read More)
Only 1.1% of over 5 million kids between 5-11 vaccinated 3 times? Why is that? Schools need full vac...(Read More)
Great- the victim of intimidation gets punished. The poor woman must have been terrified. Pretty cle...(Read More)
Such a travesty that the famous MG nameplate is now attached to a piece of Chinese crap!...(Read More)
What is the 'justified' reason that Crabtaxis only allowed in the green zones, as shown in t...(Read More)
..Instead, a row of 5 shops could have been bought out to widen the right turn lane leaving all the ...(Read More)
You could land a 747 on the Ban-Don to Thalang road which has been widened to EIGHT lanes in places...(Read More)
PR Phuket, meaning of the announcement of Phuket Governor, saying..."Was decision of PLTO"...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.