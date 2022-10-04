British International School, Phuket
British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Taxi ‘beef’ brings suspensions, Phuket reservoirs filled to the brim || October 4

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Taxi ‘beef’ brings suspensions, Phuket reservoirs filled to the brim || October 4

PHUKET XTRA - October 4 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Hosted by: Chris Howson || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Tuesday 4 October 2022, 06:34PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Unsafe abortion prevention added to national healthcare system
Phuket Governor hosts Indonesian delegation
Lorong Shrine leads last day of Phuket Veg Fest processions
Grab taxi deemed ‘unauthorised’, driver fined, suspended over Kamala incident
32 children died in Indonesia stadium disaster, police chief sacked
‘No closures’ when virus hits schools
Rains fill Phuket reservoirs to the brim
Prayut cautious on political future
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Prayut to stay on as Premier, Kathu Shrine procession, Man pulled saved from wreck || October 3
Kathu Shrine, home of the Phuket Vegetarian Festival, holds street procession
Ukraine says key eastern town ‘cleared’ of Russian troops
ERC preps rules for clean energy providers
Swedish man pulled from crashed car before flames engulf MG
Boy, 15, drives BMW through red light, kills new grad
Tempers flare over illegal ‘taxi app driver’ in Kamala

 

Phuket community
Phuket Governor hosts Indonesian delegation

A lot of Phuket 'workers' taken from their work. Ooh, I missed the presence of manager direc...(Read More)

Grab taxi deemed ‘unauthorised’, driver fined, suspended over Kamala incident

Governor Woonciew must recognize that, via social media, tourists are learning about the taxi proble...(Read More)

Grab taxi deemed ‘unauthorised’, driver fined, suspended over Kamala incident

So the Grab driver gets a heftier fine than the taxi scum hitting the guy in the head with an axe. T...(Read More)

‘No closures’ when virus hits schools

Only 1.1% of over 5 million kids between 5-11 vaccinated 3 times? Why is that? Schools need full vac...(Read More)

Grab taxi deemed ‘unauthorised’, driver fined, suspended over Kamala incident

Great- the victim of intimidation gets punished. The poor woman must have been terrified. Pretty cle...(Read More)

Swedish man pulled from crashed car before flames engulf MG

Such a travesty that the famous MG nameplate is now attached to a piece of Chinese crap!...(Read More)

Grab taxi deemed ‘unauthorised’, driver fined, suspended over Kamala incident

What is the 'justified' reason that Crabtaxis only allowed in the green zones, as shown in t...(Read More)

Preparing Phuket for climate change

..Instead, a row of 5 shops could have been bought out to widen the right turn lane leaving all the ...(Read More)

Preparing Phuket for climate change

You could land a 747 on the Ban-Don to Thalang road which has been widened to EIGHT lanes in places...(Read More)

Grab taxi deemed ‘unauthorised’, driver fined, suspended over Kamala incident

PR Phuket, meaning of the announcement of Phuket Governor, saying..."Was decision of PLTO"...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Blue Tree Phuket
Brightview Center
Sinea Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
QSI International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Phuket Property

 