Grab taxi deemed ‘unauthorised’, driver fined, suspended over Kamala incident

PHUKET: The woman Grab taxi driver whose car was damaged by an angry taxi queue driver in front of Cafe del Mar in Kamla last Saturday night (Oct 1) has been fined B2,000 and suspended for 30 days for using an “unauthorised” application for providing taxi services.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 4 October 2022, 09:15AM

GrabTaxi, operating as JustGrab in Phuket, is allowed to operate within Phuket Town and Patong-Karon only. Grab drivers are not allowed to pick up or drop off passengers outside these areas. Image: JustGrab

Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong announced the news yesterday (Oct 3).

The taxi driver who damaged her car in the incident, Wilas Soison, 41, has also been suspended from operating a taxi for 30 days, Maj Gen Semphan said.

Of note, a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) explained the news as such that the “Phuket Governor”, Narong Woonciew, unnamed in the report, had annouced the news, saying that it was the decision of the Phuket Provincial Land Transport Office (PLTO).

The punishments followed Mr Wilas refusing to take a passenger from in front of the popular night venue to Patong for less than B400. The passenger ordered a taxi from JustGrab instead.

The woman Grab taxi driver, named as Ms Narumon (family name withheld), arrived in front of the venue in a red MG sedan at 9:40pm, Phuket Provincial Police explained in a statement issued earlier.

After she made a U-turn to pick up the passengers, Mr Wilas and two to three companions approached her car, with Mr Wilas standing in front of the car to prevent Ms Narumon from leaving.

During the “confrontation”, as police called it, Mr Wilas struck Ms Narumon’s car, causing dents and scratches, the police statement confirmed.

Mr Wilas told reporters on Sunday that he did not hit the car. “I was only defending myself,” he said, claiming that the damage was from the car hitting him.

“Phuket Provincial Land Transport Office officials and related agencies summoned both parties to investigate and take legal action, with the Grab driver fined for using the wrong application. It is an unauthorised application,” Maj Gen Sermphan said yesterday.

Not explained yesterday was that from June 13 JustGrab in Phuket has been restricted to providing taxi services within two zones only: Phuket Town, and Patong-Karon.

JustGrab is not to provide taxi services outside those areas.

“Passengers can book JustGrab to pick-up and drop-off within Old Town, Patong & Karon only,” the JustGrab website explains (see image gallery above for service area maps).

Maj Gen Sermphan and the police statement confirmed that Mr Wilas “agreed” to pay B5,000 for the damage to Ms Narumon’s car.

“It appears that the PLTO has used the powers under Section 21 of the Motor Vehicle Act to fine the amount of B2,000 for using the wrong type of car,” Maj Gen Sermphan said.

“Mr Wilas is also guilty of destroying public peace on roads or highways, threatening, insulting, harassing or disturbing drivers or passengers under Section 54(4) of the Motor Vehicle Act, and has his driver’s license suspended for 30 days,” he added.

“I would like to ask everyone of any occupation that they must operate properly according to the prescribed laws. The Phuket Provincial Police will strictly and resolutely deal with those who violate the law to ensure fairness in society and to create peace in order to create a good image in tourism for Phuket and to build confidence for people and tourists,” Maj Gen Sermphan said.