British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Grab taxi deemed ‘unauthorised’, driver fined, suspended over Kamala incident

Grab taxi deemed ‘unauthorised’, driver fined, suspended over Kamala incident

PHUKET: The woman Grab taxi driver whose car was damaged by an angry taxi queue driver in front of Cafe del Mar in Kamla last Saturday night (Oct 1) has been fined B2,000 and suspended for 30 days for using an “unauthorised” application for providing taxi services.

tourismtransportviolencepolice
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 4 October 2022, 09:15AM

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong. Photo: PR Phuket

Police accompany a PLTO officer questioning parties involved in the incident on Saturday night (Oct 1). Photo: PR Phuket

Police accompany a PLTO officer questioning parties involved in the incident on Saturday night (Oct 1). Photo: PR Phuket

Police at the scene in Kamala on Saturday night (Oct 1). Photo: PR Phuket

Police at the scene in Kamala on Saturday night (Oct 1). Photo: PR Phuket

Police at the scene in Kamala on Saturday night (Oct 1). Photo: PR Phuket

Police at the scene in Kamala on Saturday night (Oct 1). Photo: PR Phuket

GrabTaxi, operating as JustGrab in Phuket, is allowed to operate within Phuket Town and Patong-Karon only. Grab drivers are not allowed to pick up or drop off passengers outside these areas. Image: JustGrab

GrabTaxi, operating as JustGrab in Phuket, is allowed to operate within Phuket Town and Patong-Karon only. Grab drivers are not allowed to pick up or drop off passengers outside these areas. Image: JustGrab

GrabTaxi, operating as JustGrab in Phuket, is allowed to operate within Phuket Town and Patong-Karon only. Grab drivers are not allowed to pick up or drop off passengers outside these areas. Image: JustGrab

GrabTaxi, operating as JustGrab in Phuket, is allowed to operate within Phuket Town and Patong-Karon only. Grab drivers are not allowed to pick up or drop off passengers outside these areas. Image: JustGrab

« »

Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong announced the news yesterday (Oct 3).

The taxi driver who damaged her car in the incident, Wilas Soison, 41, has also been suspended from operating a taxi for 30 days, Maj Gen Semphan said.

Of note, a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) explained the news as such that the “Phuket Governor”, Narong Woonciew, unnamed in the report, had annouced the news, saying that it was the decision of the Phuket Provincial Land Transport Office (PLTO).

The punishments followed Mr Wilas refusing to take a passenger from in front of the popular night venue to Patong for less than B400. The passenger ordered a taxi from JustGrab instead.

The woman Grab taxi driver, named as Ms Narumon (family name withheld), arrived in front of the venue in a red MG sedan at 9:40pm, Phuket Provincial Police explained in a statement issued earlier.

After she made a U-turn to pick up the passengers, Mr Wilas and two to three companions approached her car, with Mr Wilas standing in front of the car to prevent Ms Narumon from leaving.

During the “confrontation”, as police called it, Mr Wilas struck Ms Narumon’s car, causing dents and scratches, the police statement confirmed.

Mr Wilas told reporters on Sunday that he did not hit the car. “I was only defending myself,” he said, claiming that the damage was from the car hitting him.

Phuket Property

“Phuket Provincial Land Transport Office officials and related agencies summoned both parties to investigate and take legal action, with the Grab driver fined for using the wrong application. It is an unauthorised application,” Maj Gen Sermphan said yesterday.

Not explained yesterday was that from June 13 JustGrab in Phuket has been restricted to providing taxi services within two zones only: Phuket Town, and Patong-Karon.

JustGrab is not to provide taxi services outside those areas.

“Passengers can book JustGrab to pick-up and drop-off within Old Town, Patong & Karon only,” the JustGrab website explains (see image gallery above for service area maps).

Maj Gen Sermphan and the police statement confirmed that Mr Wilas “agreed” to pay B5,000 for the damage to Ms Narumon’s car.

“It appears that the PLTO has used the powers under Section 21 of the Motor Vehicle Act to fine the amount of B2,000 for using the wrong type of car,” Maj Gen Sermphan said.

“Mr Wilas is also guilty of destroying public peace on roads or highways, threatening, insulting, harassing or disturbing drivers or passengers under Section 54(4) of the Motor Vehicle Act, and has his driver’s license suspended for 30 days,” he added.

“I would like to ask everyone of any occupation that they must operate properly according to the prescribed laws. The Phuket Provincial Police will strictly and resolutely deal with those who violate the law to ensure fairness in society and to create peace in order to create a good image in tourism for Phuket and to build confidence for people and tourists,” Maj Gen Sermphan said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

32 children died in Indonesia stadium disaster, police chief sacked
‘No closures’ when virus hits schools
Rains fill Phuket reservoirs to the brim
Prayut cautious on political future
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Prayut to stay on as Premier, Kathu Shrine procession, Man pulled saved from wreck || October 3
Kathu Shrine, home of the Phuket Vegetarian Festival, holds street procession
Ukraine says key eastern town ‘cleared’ of Russian troops
ERC preps rules for clean energy providers
Swedish man pulled from crashed car before flames engulf MG
Boy, 15, drives BMW through red light, kills new grad
Tempers flare over illegal ‘taxi app driver’ in Kamala
Woman’s body parts buried under Bangkok expressway in grisly murder
Heavens part for Jui Tui Shrine Veg Fest procession
At least 127 dead after riot at Indonesia football match
Phuket tourism arrivals spike as COVID entry measures dropped

 

Phuket community
Rains fill Phuket reservoirs to the brim

The water desk tigers are sitting on their hands. But let's not forget there is a climate change...(Read More)

Swedish man pulled from crashed car before flames engulf MG

commendable act by "Phan Faikaew, 53", that is sure. good deed...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Protecting a vested interest

@Maverick, Perhaps the transport mafia has Phuket in her pocket, but 'over the bridge'is dif...(Read More)

Heavens part for Jui Tui Shrine Veg Fest procession

@Prab, I gues that after seeing procession with 'blessed' piercing with knives, skewers, sw...(Read More)

Rains fill Phuket reservoirs to the brim

As it seems we can forget about the water pipeline from Phang Nga due to 'bureaucracy', read...(Read More)

Court rules Prayut has not exceeded 8-year limit as PM

it was expected and not surprise.. this will only amplify red landslide next may..and even though he...(Read More)

Heavens part for Jui Tui Shrine Veg Fest procession

most of the veg food they served was actually terrible ..lol.. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Protecting a vested interest

one thing that does not add up here which is the number of hotel drivers that are waiting at arrival...(Read More)

Boy, 15, drives BMW through red light, kills new grad

This outrageous recklessness demands accountability and justice for this avoidable tragic loss. To o...(Read More)

Boy, 15, drives BMW through red light, kills new grad

@JohnC. No, the drivers name was withheld because he is a minor. ie Below the age of responsibility....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Sinea Phuket

 