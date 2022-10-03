British International School, Phuket
Rains fill Phuket reservoirs to the brim

PHUKET: Heavy downpours across Phuket over the past week have filled the main three reservoirs on the island to the brim, with the chief of the Phuket Irrigation Office warning people in risk areas to beware landslips and flooding.

weatherWater-Supply
By The Phuket News

Monday 3 October 2022, 06:42PM

Thammanoon Bamrungpetch, Director of the Phuket Irrigation Office. Photo: NNT

Image: Phuket Irrigation Office

Thammanoon Bamrungpetch, Director of the Phuket Irrigation Office, said Phuket has recorded a total of 2,260.2 millimetres in rainfall so far this year, reports state news agency NNT.

However, that is still below the average, he said.

“On average, Phuket records about 2,816mm of rainfall by this time of the year,” he noted.

But the volume of water that is currently flowing into the reservoirs remains a concern, Mr Thammanoon said.

“From the precipitation in the area, especially over the past three days, the amount of water flowing into all three reservoirs totals about 53,700 cubic metres [of water],” he said.

Bang Wad Reservoir in Kathu is currently 94.4% full, with 9.63mn cubic meters of water. The reservoir has a capacity of 10.2mn cubic meters, he explained.

Bang Neow Dum Reservoir in Srisoonthorn, with a capacity of 7.19mn cubic metres, is 101% full, with 7.2mn cubic metres of water.

Klong Kata Reservoir in Chalong, with its capacity of 4.14mn cubic metres, is 99.9% full, with 4.13mn cubic metres of water, Mr Thammanoon said.

“The Phuket irrigation Office is monitoring the water volumes of all three reservoirs and implementing a water management plan to store as much water as possible for use during times of drought,” he said.

Mr Thammanoon urged people in risk areas in Kamala, Patong and Kathu to beware landslips while the heavy rain continues.

Similarly, he urged people in risk areas in Sakhu, Thepkrasattri, Thalang, Ratsada and Samkong to beware flooding.

“We ask the public to be vigilant and prepared for any such emergencies,” he said.

“We also ask people to follow news about weather and water supply from the government during this period,” he said.

