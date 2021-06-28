The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: TAT revises down Phuket Sandbox arrivals |:| June 28

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: TAT revises down Phuket Sandbox arrivals |:| June 28

PHUKET XTRA - June 28 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Police bust B200mn online gambling sites in Chalong |:| Patong Tunnel to start in 2023, for 2027 opening |:| TAT revises down Phuket Sandbox arrivals Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Monday 28 June 2021, 07:19PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Police bust B200mn online gambling ring in Chalong
Navy, Marine Police to help ensure Sandbox tourists do not leave Phuket by boat within first 14 days
National Insurance Association warns against COVID cons
TAT revises down Phuket Sandbox arrivals, estimated revenue
Thai government to offer B50bn in savings bonds to fund COVID-19 relief measures
PM calls meeting to map out further aid
Moscow COVID deaths spike as Asia-Pacific countries lock down
Thai Health Authorities warn against antibody test kits
New restrictions in Bangkok to contain COVID spread
Phuket suffers seventh COVID death in ongoing outbreak
Phuket officials issue new order for Sandbox tourist arrivals from July 1
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket vaccination confusion, Pfizer approved, Patong Tunnel schedule |:| June 25
PTA clarifies position on issue of separate rooms for unmarried couples under Sandbox model
Patong Tunnel, at 3.98km long, to cost B14.4bn, work slated to start in 2023
Phuket vaccination push riddled with confusion and claims

 

Phuket community
Navy, Marine Police to help ensure Sandbox tourists do not leave Phuket by boat within first 14 days

How about free boat rides to the 10 or 20 tourists who actually show up?...(Read More)

TAT revises down Phuket Sandbox arrivals, estimated revenue

Everyone who had the ability to think knew the whole 'sandbox" thing was a fake thing to tr...(Read More)

Phuket vaccination push riddled with confusion and claims

The wife and I got jabbed today at the airport. Only 3.5 hours., but well organised. Only problems w...(Read More)

Phuket officials issue new order for Sandbox tourist arrivals from July 1

So stupid, no one is coming to go threw all this bull****...(Read More)

National Insurance Association warns against COVID cons

The simple answer would seem to be that insurance payments are only made directly to hospitals....(Read More)

TAT revises down Phuket Sandbox arrivals, estimated revenue

IS IT TRUE !!!! COVID TESTS GOING TO COST ME AND MY WIFE .... 2800 x 2 people x 3 test = THB. 1680...(Read More)

TAT revises down Phuket Sandbox arrivals, estimated revenue

I booked a flight to Phuket two months ago when I first found out about this. I cancelled yesterday ...(Read More)

Phuket vaccination push riddled with confusion and claims

DEPA answered via FB messaging and told me to "Contact Line@Phuketwin" but I already expl...(Read More)

Phuket suffers seventh COVID death in ongoing outbreak

Skip, get a grip on yourself mate! You seem to be losing touch with reality. ...(Read More)

Phuket vaccination push riddled with confusion and claims

OK Christy ignore what I said. You should follow Dave’s advice. ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
Thanyapura
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
Property in Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 