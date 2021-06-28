The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

TAT revises down Phuket Sandbox arrivals, estimated revenue

TAT revises down Phuket Sandbox arrivals, estimated revenue

PHUKET: Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn has revealed revised down estimates on the number of expected tourist arrivals from July through September under the Phuket Sandbox model.

COVID-19Coronavirustourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Monday 28 June 2021, 12:12PM

Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow and Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn at the meeting on Friday (June 25). Photo: PR Phuket

Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow and Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn at the meeting on Friday (June 25). Photo: PR Phuket

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn at the meeting on Friday (June 25). Photo: PR Phuket

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn at the meeting on Friday (June 25). Photo: PR Phuket

Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow and Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn at the meeting on Friday (June 25). Photo: PR Phuket

Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow and Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn at the meeting on Friday (June 25). Photo: PR Phuket

The revised figures were presented at a meeting at the ’EOC Command Center’ on Friday (June 25). Photo: PR Phuket

The revised figures were presented at a meeting at the ’EOC Command Center’ on Friday (June 25). Photo: PR Phuket

Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow at the meeting on Friday (June 25). Photo: PR Phuket

Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow at the meeting on Friday (June 25). Photo: PR Phuket

The revised figures were presented at a meeting at the ’EOC Command Center’ on Friday (June 25). Photo: PR Phuket

The revised figures were presented at a meeting at the ’EOC Command Center’ on Friday (June 25). Photo: PR Phuket

The revised figures were presented at a meeting at the ’EOC Command Center’ on Friday (June 25). Photo: PR Phuket

The revised figures were presented at a meeting at the ’EOC Command Center’ on Friday (June 25). Photo: PR Phuket

The revised figures were presented at a meeting at the ’EOC Command Center’ on Friday (June 25). Photo: PR Phuket

The revised figures were presented at a meeting at the ’EOC Command Center’ on Friday (June 25). Photo: PR Phuket

The visit included an inspection of the ’EOC COmmand Center’ control room. Photo: PR Phuket

The visit included an inspection of the ’EOC COmmand Center’ control room. Photo: PR Phuket

The visit included an inspection of the ’EOC COmmand Center’ control room. Photo: PR Phuket

The visit included an inspection of the ’EOC COmmand Center’ control room. Photo: PR Phuket

The visit included an inspection of the ’EOC COmmand Center’ control room. Photo: PR Phuket

The visit included an inspection of the ’EOC COmmand Center’ control room. Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The new estimates were announced at a meeting at the ‘EOC Command Center’ on Friday (June 25) joined by Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow and Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.

According to an official report of the meeting, TAT Governor Yuthasak explained that the TAT now expects 100,000 foreign tourist arrivals during the third quarter this year, down 29,000 on estimates given as recently as last week.

The 100,000 foreign tourists are expected to generate B8.9 billion for the Thai economy, Mr Yuthasak said.

However, he added that Thai domestic tourists were still expected to play a major part in restarting Phuket’s tourism industry, with 548,000 “person-visits” expected during the quarter, generating an approximately B5.51bn in revenue for the economy.

Of note, with the TAT now recognising “person-visits” and not expressly domestic tourists, the expected number of domestic arrivals appears to now include people who travel to Phuket not just solely for tourism, and now shows an increase from the 500,000 expected domestic tourist arrivals during the third quarter just over a week ago.

Also joining the meeting on Friday were Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa, Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakhamanusorn and Chatchai Phromlert, Permanent Secretary of the Interior.

Representing Phuket at the meeting were, Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew and all three Phuket Vice Governors, Pichet Panapong, Piyapong Choowong and Vikrom Jakthee, along with a host of leading local officials and tourism industry figures.

“Phuket Sandbox is an important policy of the government that chose Phuket as the country’s pioneering tourism operation area, which Phuket is determined to prepare for the goal of opening the island on July 1 despite having to pass a very difficult test,” Governor Narong said.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

“At the moment, preparations have been made to cover all aspects, which requires the integrated management of all sectors, including agencies according to the function of the authority and the area, so that the economy of Phuket can be restored while effectively controlling the spread COVID-19,” he added.

A representative of the Ministry of Public Health at the meeting said the ministry was addressing public health goals, including controlling morbidity and mortality from COVID-19 and controlling cluster outbreaks, especially from variants, and creating a balance in medicine, public health, society and the economy to drive continuously and sustainably, said the official report.

In terms of the island’s tourism sector being prepared to receive foreign tourists, the meeting was told that local operators are ready to open the pilot tourism area, the report added.

Currently, there are 440 business operators in Phuket that have been certified as SHA Plus, including 300 hotel/accommodation operators. Other operators including convention centres, spas and golf courses, have also been approved as SHA Plus compliant, the meeting was told.

An estimated 20% of existing tourism businesses are reopening, creating a minimum initial employment of 20,000 people, noted the report.

Jatuporn Burusphat, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, highlighted the progress in making sure natural resource attractions in Phuket meet SHA Plus standards, including Sirinath National Park. 

Other natural tourist attractions such as the Khao Phra Thaeo Non-Hunting Area and the Khao Toh Sae National Forest Reserve in Thalang, as well as Phuket Aquarium, were also making preparations to be certified SHA Plus, as well as other tourist attractions in the National Reserved Forests and Community Forests 

Local people and communities were being involved in the process by emphasising the need for proper management of waste and the environment for tourists, Mr Jatuporn said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Christy Sweet | 28 June 2021 - 14:33:04 

The worker camp on Layan soi 7, with about 200 residents at least, has  daily volleyball, happy hour canteen parties and no one is wearing a mask  when they are off work and visiting the local shops and  produce trucks.

Sir Burr | 28 June 2021 - 14:19:13 

If Phuket wasn't made a "sand-box", it's very likely that we wouldn't be getting vaccinated at the government's expense ASAP.
As far as I'm concerned, the the Sand-box scheme is already a success.

Amigobill | 28 June 2021 - 13:29:13 

How stupid and Naive the Government and Governer is..... They want tourist money and they imposed all these restrictions on them despite the fact that all infections in Thailand are from construction and factory workers who don't have the basic requirements of  decent living, been living in quarters like animal shelters while their employers are making the big bucks....
Why should we visit Ph...

jim98040 | 28 June 2021 - 12:38:09 

“the government that chose Phuket as the country’s pioneering tourism operation area”… can you say Phuket guinea pigs. 
Hope this government is smart enough to keep domestic red zone travelers out.

Fascinated | 28 June 2021 - 12:32:26 

'Goalposts', s'hifting 'clue', 'a', haven't'- assemble these words in the right order. My money is still on no more than 300 international arrivals on 1 Jul- if that. Reality finally seems to be sinking in for TaT.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

National Insurance Association warns against COVID cons
Thai government to offer B50bn in savings bonds to fund COVID-19 relief measures
PM calls meeting to map out further aid
Moscow COVID deaths spike as Asia-Pacific countries lock down
Thai Health Authorities warn against antibody test kits
New restrictions in Bangkok to contain COVID spread
Phuket suffers seventh COVID death in ongoing outbreak
Phuket officials issue new order for Sandbox tourist arrivals from July 1
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket vaccination confusion, Pfizer approved, Patong Tunnel schedule |:| June 25
PTA clarifies position on issue of separate rooms for unmarried couples under Sandbox model
Patong Tunnel, at 3.98km long, to cost B14.4bn, work slated to start in 2023
Phuket vaccination push riddled with confusion and claims
Rallygoers likely to face legal action
Deputy PM, ministers inspect airport readiness for Phuket Sandbox
Pfizer vaccine approved by Thai FDA

 

Phuket community
Phuket vaccination push riddled with confusion and claims

My wife and I had our jabs today - whole process from registration to receiving the jab this morning...(Read More)

TAT revises down Phuket Sandbox arrivals, estimated revenue

The worker camp on Layan soi 7, with about 200 residents at least, has daily volleyball, happy hour...(Read More)

TAT revises down Phuket Sandbox arrivals, estimated revenue

If Phuket wasn't made a "sand-box", it's very likely that we wouldn't be getti...(Read More)

Phuket vaccination push riddled with confusion and claims

Thank you Ematt and Dave C., for your courteous responses. I had read somewhere " no more jabs ...(Read More)

Phuket vaccination push riddled with confusion and claims

Relief for people with Registration problems. Thai Visa sub forum - Phuket Vaccination Sign-up Site...(Read More)

TAT revises down Phuket Sandbox arrivals, estimated revenue

How stupid and Naive the Government and Governer is..... They want tourist money and they imposed al...(Read More)

Phuket vaccination push riddled with confusion and claims

@ematt. The website only opened for registrations 11 days ago which means that Christy was one of th...(Read More)

TAT revises down Phuket Sandbox arrivals, estimated revenue

“the government that chose Phuket as the country’s pioneering tourism operation area”… can y...(Read More)

TAT revises down Phuket Sandbox arrivals, estimated revenue

'Goalposts', s'hifting 'clue', 'a', haven't'- assemble these wor...(Read More)

Deep south arrivals face 14-day mandatory quarantine

It starts to be clear that not preventive Covid measures are a priority on Phuket, but the money mak...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Brightview Center
Thanyapura
HeadStart International School Phuket
Property in Phuket
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
Subscribe to The Phuket News
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
https://sgssecurity.com/
Phuket Property

 