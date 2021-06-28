Police bust B200mn online gambling ring in Chalong

PHUKET: Officers from the Police Cyber Taskforce (PCT) arrested two men at a house off Chao Fa West Rd in Moo 5, Chalong, on Saturday (June 26) for operating nine gambling websites that together had a turnover of more than B200 million.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 28 June 2021, 04:53PM

The two men were arrested in Chalong on Saturday (June 26). Photo: PCT

PCT Commander Gen Damrongsak Kittipraphat announced the news at a press conference held at the Royal Thai Police headquarters in Bangkok.

The two men, who were not named, were arrested while chatting online with their customers in the house, Gen Damrongsak said.

The two men were administrators of the websites, he added.

In placing the men under arrest, police seized 42 items of evidence, including B1.9 million in cash, bankbooks, a safety box, computers and a firearm, Gen Damrongsak noted.

The websites were mostly targeted people gambling on Euro 2020 tournament, but also included online ‘slot machines’ and bingo, Gen Damrongsak explained.

Gen Damrongsak named the nine websites as joker8899.com; joker1788.net; joker789.com; slot8899.com; ufabet.com; ufa-thai.com; ufamax.com; heng-168.com; and lottoheng168.com.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had ordered police to ramp up their efforts against online gambling especially during the Euro 2020 football tournament, he said.

“Regarding these gambling websites, Royal Thai Police Commander Gen Suwat Chaengyodsuk had previously urged all police units to arrest gambling website operators. Next, we will examine the financial transactions and relevant accounts which are believed will link to other arrests in the future,” Gen Damrongsak said.

Gen Damrongsak urged any persons with information about illegal online gambling, to inform the PCT by calling the 24-hour hotline 1599, or call the tackforce’s direct line 081-8663000 during office hours.