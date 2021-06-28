The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Police bust B200mn online gambling ring in Chalong

Police bust B200mn online gambling ring in Chalong

PHUKET: Officers from the Police Cyber Taskforce (PCT) arrested two men at a house off Chao Fa West Rd in Moo 5, Chalong, on Saturday (June 26) for operating nine gambling websites that together had a turnover of more than B200 million.

crimetechnologypolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 28 June 2021, 04:53PM

The two men were arrested in Chalong on Saturday (June 26). Photo: PCT

The two men were arrested in Chalong on Saturday (June 26). Photo: PCT

The two men were arrested in Chalong on Saturday (June 26). Photo: PCT

The two men were arrested in Chalong on Saturday (June 26). Photo: PCT

The two men were arrested in Chalong on Saturday (June 26). Photo: PCT

The two men were arrested in Chalong on Saturday (June 26). Photo: PCT

The two men were arrested in Chalong on Saturday (June 26). Photo: PCT

The two men were arrested in Chalong on Saturday (June 26). Photo: PCT

« »

PCT Commander Gen Damrongsak Kittipraphat announced the news at a press conference held at the Royal Thai Police headquarters in Bangkok. 

The two men, who were not named, were arrested while chatting online with their customers in the house, Gen Damrongsak said.

The two men were administrators of the websites, he added.

In placing the men under arrest, police seized 42 items of evidence, including B1.9 million in cash, bankbooks, a safety box, computers and a firearm, Gen Damrongsak noted.

The websites were mostly targeted people gambling on Euro 2020 tournament, but also included online ‘slot machines’ and bingo, Gen Damrongsak explained.

AXA Insurance PCL

Gen Damrongsak named the nine websites as joker8899.com; joker1788.net; joker789.com; slot8899.com; ufabet.com; ufa-thai.com; ufamax.com; heng-168.com; and lottoheng168.com.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had ordered police to ramp up their efforts against online gambling especially during the Euro 2020 football tournament, he said.

“Regarding these gambling websites, Royal Thai Police Commander Gen Suwat Chaengyodsuk had previously urged all police units to arrest gambling website operators. Next, we will examine the financial transactions and relevant accounts which are believed will link to other arrests in the future,” Gen Damrongsak said.

Gen Damrongsak urged any persons with information about illegal online gambling, to inform the PCT by calling the 24-hour hotline 1599, or call the tackforce’s direct line 081-8663000 during office hours.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: TAT revises down Phuket Sandbox arrivals |:| June 28
Navy, Marine Police to help ensure Sandbox tourists do not leave Phuket by boat within first 14 days
National Insurance Association warns against COVID cons
TAT revises down Phuket Sandbox arrivals, estimated revenue
Thai government to offer B50bn in savings bonds to fund COVID-19 relief measures
PM calls meeting to map out further aid
Moscow COVID deaths spike as Asia-Pacific countries lock down
Thai Health Authorities warn against antibody test kits
New restrictions in Bangkok to contain COVID spread
Phuket suffers seventh COVID death in ongoing outbreak
Phuket officials issue new order for Sandbox tourist arrivals from July 1
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket vaccination confusion, Pfizer approved, Patong Tunnel schedule |:| June 25
PTA clarifies position on issue of separate rooms for unmarried couples under Sandbox model
Patong Tunnel, at 3.98km long, to cost B14.4bn, work slated to start in 2023
Phuket vaccination push riddled with confusion and claims

 

Phuket community
Navy, Marine Police to help ensure Sandbox tourists do not leave Phuket by boat within first 14 days

How about free boat rides to the 10 or 20 tourists who actually show up?...(Read More)

TAT revises down Phuket Sandbox arrivals, estimated revenue

Everyone who had the ability to think knew the whole 'sandbox" thing was a fake thing to tr...(Read More)

Phuket vaccination push riddled with confusion and claims

The wife and I got jabbed today at the airport. Only 3.5 hours., but well organised. Only problems w...(Read More)

Phuket officials issue new order for Sandbox tourist arrivals from July 1

So stupid, no one is coming to go threw all this bull****...(Read More)

National Insurance Association warns against COVID cons

The simple answer would seem to be that insurance payments are only made directly to hospitals....(Read More)

TAT revises down Phuket Sandbox arrivals, estimated revenue

IS IT TRUE !!!! COVID TESTS GOING TO COST ME AND MY WIFE .... 2800 x 2 people x 3 test = THB. 1680...(Read More)

TAT revises down Phuket Sandbox arrivals, estimated revenue

I booked a flight to Phuket two months ago when I first found out about this. I cancelled yesterday ...(Read More)

Phuket vaccination push riddled with confusion and claims

DEPA answered via FB messaging and told me to "Contact Line@Phuketwin" but I already expl...(Read More)

Phuket suffers seventh COVID death in ongoing outbreak

Skip, get a grip on yourself mate! You seem to be losing touch with reality. ...(Read More)

Phuket vaccination push riddled with confusion and claims

OK Christy ignore what I said. You should follow Dave’s advice. ...(Read More)

 

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thanyapura
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Property in Phuket
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
Brightview Center

 