The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: TAT: Phuket will reopen! Thailand COVID cases approach 150K

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: TAT: Phuket will reopen! Thailand COVID cases approach 150K

PHUKET XTRA - May 28 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket At least 30% of the island has 1st Sinovac injection |:| TAT: Phuket will reopen |:| Thailand COVID update |:| Ancient artefacts return Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Friday 28 May 2021, 05:49PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket to ease COVID restrictions from June 1
New COVID strain in UK dubbed ‘Thai variant’
Local agencies eye vaccine tourism
British Navy looks to hold Phuket visit
China rails at Biden intelligence probe into virus origins
Kratom removed from illegal drugs list
Phuket Sandbox starts on July 1: TAT
CRA steps in to ‘fill shots void’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Falling Phuket COVID cases || May 27
Phuket Governor calls for COVID cooperation from foreigners
Child prosecuted for insulting monarchy
Taxis likely to switch to Grab
Phuket daily cases remain single digit, total climbs to 642
Biden orders intelligence report on COVID origins within 90 days
Health ministry defends Sinovac vaccine, cites Phuket study

 

Phuket community
Phuket Governor calls for COVID cooperation from foreigners

So they should vaccinate the foreigners first ;-) ...(Read More)

Phang Nga man dies after Phuket Sinovac vaccination injection

Yeah, died "after injection". He could have crashed his motorbike. Without a proven causal...(Read More)

Phuket Governor calls for COVID cooperation from foreigners

Yeah, what gives with the 6 week old stats? Just coincidence that that's when the Thai organized...(Read More)

Kratom removed from illegal drugs list

Ehh, the law may have been stupid but it was still the law. People who broke it should still face th...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox starts on July 1: TAT

@Tak, bought or renting, doesn't matter. Foreigners, working or retired, with 1 year visas shoul...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox starts on July 1: TAT

Fantastic news my kids can now visit from UK, haven’t seen them for 2 years...well done on driving...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox starts on July 1: TAT

@jsrit, Herd immunity has not been proven yet. Expect by end 2021 worldwide more clearness about it...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox starts on July 1: TAT

Whatabout vaccinating all ferang expats who bought a house or condo here and spend money 12 months p...(Read More)

Kratom removed from illegal drugs list

So, tackle that 3 months waiting time, and release all arrested people who were 'kratom involved...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox starts on July 1: TAT

LET FAMILIES IN WITH VACCINATED KIDS. If you really want to open more seriously. The spread of COVID...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
https://sgssecurity.com/
Property in Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Art-Tec Design
Brightview Center
Thai Residential

 