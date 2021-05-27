The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Health ministry defends Sinovac vaccine, cites Phuket study

Health ministry defends Sinovac vaccine, cites Phuket study

PHUKET: Public health permanent secretary Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit has stepped forward to defend the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine, saying that a study by the Public Health Ministry on patients in Phuket found that the vaccine was 83.3% effective at reducing infections and the severity of the disease.

COVID-19CoronavirusVaccinehealth
By The Phuket News

Thursday 27 May 2021, 10:13AM

Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit. Photo: via Bangkok Post

Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit. Photo: via Bangkok Post

Dr Kiattiphum said the study was conducted on 386 patients in Phuket with COVID-19, noted a report by the Bangkok Post.

The study found that six patients who had already received two doses of the Sinovac vaccine did not develop a lung infection, he said.

Only four of 31 people who became infected after receiving their first vaccination injection did have a lung infection, he added, said the report.

A separate study was also conducted on 1,366 high-risk people who had been quarantined for 14 days.

The study found that the Sinovac vaccine was 73.1% effective at reducing the risk of infection among first-dose recipients, Dr Kiattiphum said.

The study found the Sinovac vaccine reduced the risk of infection by 83.3% in patients, he added.

According to the report, Dr Kiattiphum said that some 22% of people in Phuket had received two injections of “COVID-19 vaccine”, at this stage presumed to be the Sinovac vaccine, while 45% had received their first injection.

However, at last report by the Phuket office of the Public relations Department (PR Phuket), as of May 21, 162,225 people in Phuket had received at least one COVID vaccination injection.

The PR Phuket report noted that the number of vaccination injections at that time amounted to 34% of the target 466,587 to be administered for the island to achieve its goal of vaccinating 70% of the island’s population.

UWC Thailand

PR Phuket and the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) have not released any updates to the number of people in Phuket to have received vaccination injections since that report, posted on May 22.

Meanwhile, Dr Kiattiphum said that as of May 17, there were no new infections in Phuket among people who had received two doses of teh Sinovac vaccine, said the Bangkok Post report.

Dr Kiattiphum warned that people should still wear masks, practise social distancing, and wash their hands frequently and maintain personal hygiene even if they have received two doses of the vaccine.

On containing COVID-19 in various clusters in upcountry areas, public health authorities moved quickly to detect infections and set up field hospitals to handle them. Dr Kiattiphum said 70% of people will be vaccinated by October, said the Bangkok Post report.

The government’s committee on national tourism policy earlier this month confirmed a plan to reopen Phuket to foreign visitors. That is due to begin on July 1, the report added.

News of the study promoting the effectiveness of the Sinovac vaccine follows a 43-year-old man from Phang Nga dying of a heart attack one day after receiving his first Sinovac injection at Phuket airport.

The man was known to have high cholesterol, but was reported by his wife to be otherwise healthy and said to enjoy playing sport.

Health officials are investigating the man’s death.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Christy Sweet | 27 May 2021 - 13:24:12 

I seriously doubt those efficacy ratings- almost on a par with Pfizer? No way. It's crucial to let people know that even though they may be protected from serious illness, they can still transmit the virus until some weeks AFTER the second dose, and the variants are wild cards esp the India origin. So yes, keep up the masking,  etc., please.

Xi_Virus | 27 May 2021 - 10:28:50 

Some more numbers to satisfy your boss : Xi

Kurt | 27 May 2021 - 10:18:25 

Thai Health Ministry should share her safety findings of Sinovac with European countries, so over there they can start to accept Sinovac vaccinations done in Thailand..

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Governor calls for COVID cooperation from foreigners
Child prosecuted for insulting monarchy
Taxis likely to switch to Grab
Phuket daily cases remain single digit, total climbs to 642
Biden orders intelligence report on COVID origins within 90 days
National vaccine regime gets shakeup
Phuket police chief confirms search for Deep South arrivals illegally entering Phuket
Thai Airways tests demand in Europe with direct Phuket flights
Turtle eggs safely recovered after strong waves endanger nest
Phang Nga man dies after Phuket Sinovac vaccination injection
Ride-hailing taxi service gets boost
Cabinet approves two-month extension of emergency decree
EU and AstraZeneca battle in court over vaccine delays
Ride-hailing taxi service gets boost
Moderna jabs ready ‘in third quarter’

 

Phuket community
Phuket foreigners to get Sinovac

Farang retirees are now feeling a bit like the christians waiting for the lions to be let into the a...(Read More)

Biden orders intelligence report on COVID origins within 90 days

That is not correct about RABtCoV/4991. virus. Please read about the mine where it is thought SARS ...(Read More)

Health ministry defends Sinovac vaccine, cites Phuket study

I seriously doubt those efficacy ratings- almost on a par with Pfizer? No way. It's crucial to l...(Read More)

Taxis likely to switch to Grab

Makes you wonder why they think Thailand would be any different from every other country in the worl...(Read More)

Phuket police chief confirms search for Deep South arrivals illegally entering Phuket

Part of Statement of Maj General:..."even though ( such people) can escape our sight ( active...(Read More)

National vaccine regime gets shakeup

In all Ministries we do our 'own thing'. Communication, coordinated working together so far...(Read More)

Biden orders intelligence report on COVID origins within 90 days

It is Xi Virus!...(Read More)

National vaccine regime gets shakeup

Central Gov't fail yet again- quelle suprise'. The left hand doesn't know what the right...(Read More)

Health ministry defends Sinovac vaccine, cites Phuket study

Some more numbers to satisfy your boss : Xi...(Read More)

Health ministry defends Sinovac vaccine, cites Phuket study

Thai Health Ministry should share her safety findings of Sinovac with European countries, so over th...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Property in Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design
https://sgssecurity.com/
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
Thai Residential

 