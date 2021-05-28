The Phuket News
Phuket Sandbox starts on July 1: TAT

PHUKET: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has given the green light and Phuket will reopen to fully vaccinated foreign tourists on July 1, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn has confirmed.

By The Phuket News

Friday 28 May 2021, 10:04AM

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn in Phuket earlier this year. Photo: The Phuket News / file

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn in Phuket earlier this year. Photo: The Phuket News / file

In an announcement titled “Phuket Sandbox starts on July 1, 2021”, Mr Yuthasak yesterday (May 27) said, “On March 26, 2021, the Center for Economic Situation Administration (CESA) chaired by Prime Minister General Prayuth Chan-o-cha approved the plan submitted by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to open Phuket Province to international visitors who have been fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus and who have tested negative upon arriving in the province.

“The approved plan stipulates that there would be no quarantine for international visitors who must remain in Phuket for at least 7 nights before travelling elsewhere. The plan will come into effect on July 1, 2021. It is aimed at accelerating the revival of the country’s tourism industry and paving the way for the reopening of other tourist destinations within Thailand

“In this connection, TAT would like to reaffirm the above plan is on schedule, and that Phuket will open to international visitors under the proposed conditions. TAT is committed to work with our tourism partners to ensure the smooth and successful opening of Phuket,” he added. 

“We are looking forward to collaborating with you to publicize that Phuket is ready to receive international visitors to your network and clients, as well as undertaking marketing and joint promotion activities to generate tourist traffic to the province in the third quarter (July-September) of this year and beyond.

We also value any advice and recommendations you may have about the plan… TAT would like to thank you for your continued support of Amazing Thailand. We are confident our partnership will contribute to a brighter tomorrow for Phuket and Thai tourism in general,” Mr Yuthasak concluded.

 

Kurt | 28 May 2021 - 12:15:24 

@Tak, bought or renting, doesn't matter. Foreigners, working or retired, with 1 year visas should be seen as inhabitants, same as Thai. The foreign community has proven enough that long time they are a important local economy contributing group. So many Thai have a job because of that. The ignoring by Officialdom of that is astonishing. This discrimination will worldwide not be forgotten.

maverick | 28 May 2021 - 12:12:26 

Fantastic news my kids can now visit from UK, haven’t seen them for 2 years...well done on driving this initiative, I don’t know any Thai’s who haven’t been vaccinated yet, so they are powering ahead and we can register on the 7th - doubtless the doom mongers will be out in force demanding further imprisonment - if they are worried , you have a choice stay at home!

Kurt | 28 May 2021 - 11:54:08 

@jsrit,  Herd immunity has not been proven yet. Expect by end 2021 worldwide more clearness about it. Nice to visit foreign families on Phuket, but do know 'Phuket' still refuse to vaccinate your foreign family living on Phuket. Only employed foreigners can just register! Here they are short sighted about fixing economy and protecting foreign Retirees who contribute much to Phuket.

Tak | 28 May 2021 - 11:45:31 

Whatabout vaccinating all ferang expats who bought a house or condo here and spend money 12 months per year. It seems they are irrelevant. There should not be allowed any tourist before ferang living in Phuket has an opportunity to vaccinate. Now they are sent away with the comment THAI PEOPLE FIRST.

jsrit | 28 May 2021 - 10:48:58 

LET FAMILIES IN WITH VACCINATED KIDS. If you really want to open more seriously. The spread of COVID from young people is minimal and manageable, especially as the island will already have reached herd immunity. Dont cut off half the opportunity for people to visit (families) if you are serious about fixing the economy and protecting people.

 

