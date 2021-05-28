Phuket Sandbox starts on July 1: TAT

PHUKET: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has given the green light and Phuket will reopen to fully vaccinated foreign tourists on July 1, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn has confirmed.

tourismeconomicsCOVID-19Coronavirus

By The Phuket News

Friday 28 May 2021, 10:04AM

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn in Phuket earlier this year. Photo: The Phuket News / file

In an announcement titled “Phuket Sandbox starts on July 1, 2021”, Mr Yuthasak yesterday (May 27) said, “On March 26, 2021, the Center for Economic Situation Administration (CESA) chaired by Prime Minister General Prayuth Chan-o-cha approved the plan submitted by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to open Phuket Province to international visitors who have been fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus and who have tested negative upon arriving in the province.

“The approved plan stipulates that there would be no quarantine for international visitors who must remain in Phuket for at least 7 nights before travelling elsewhere. The plan will come into effect on July 1, 2021. It is aimed at accelerating the revival of the country’s tourism industry and paving the way for the reopening of other tourist destinations within Thailand

“In this connection, TAT would like to reaffirm the above plan is on schedule, and that Phuket will open to international visitors under the proposed conditions. TAT is committed to work with our tourism partners to ensure the smooth and successful opening of Phuket,” he added.

“We are looking forward to collaborating with you to publicize that Phuket is ready to receive international visitors to your network and clients, as well as undertaking marketing and joint promotion activities to generate tourist traffic to the province in the third quarter (July-September) of this year and beyond.

We also value any advice and recommendations you may have about the plan… TAT would like to thank you for your continued support of Amazing Thailand. We are confident our partnership will contribute to a brighter tomorrow for Phuket and Thai tourism in general,” Mr Yuthasak concluded.