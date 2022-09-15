Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tagged rocks at Racha Yai || September 15

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tagged rocks at Racha Yai || September 15

Thursday 15 September 2022, 06:57PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket readies for IMT-GT meeting
Darasamut Underpass to close for new water pumps
Phuket Central Mosque rises near airport
Putin, Xi meet for high-stakes talks in challenge to West
PM tenure ruling Sept 30
Rocks tagged at Racha Yai
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Forestry Department ordered to restore Maya Bay || September 14
Monkey trouble at new resort in Chalong
Education office probes child assault claims against school director
Bay marred by movie ordered to be fixed
One dead, two wounded in shooting at Bangkok military facility
Sea riches prompt new talks
Thief nabbed for lifting mobile phones from motorbikes
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: The last remaining squatters at Layan Beach have been served another final notice || September 13
Tears for Queen Elizabeth II as coffin rests in Scotland

 

Phuket community
One dead, two wounded in shooting at Bangkok military facility

It is almost impossible for a foreigner to legally own a gun in Thailand, I know as I've tried- ...(Read More)

Bay marred by movie ordered to be fixed

The damage is from the million tourists who have peed in the water and thrown their lunch packaging ...(Read More)

Thirteen Lives, a ‘realism’ masterpiece

This drama leaves out entirely Phuket's own Ben Reymanents and Maksym Polejaka's extreme r...(Read More)

Monkey trouble at new resort in Chalong

How large is the monkey troop? 10, 20, 30? When it is a large group, setting out traps looks nice b...(Read More)

One dead, two wounded in shooting at Bangkok military facility

Thailand is becoming like America with so many recent gun crimes. Does anybody else think it is too ...(Read More)

Final eviction notices served at Layan

Now we just wait and see or all buildings are gone by 30 Sept, or the Government start demolishing o...(Read More)

Monkey trouble at new resort in Chalong

We humans encroaching on more and more of nature every day is only going to cause more instances lik...(Read More)

Education office probes child assault claims against school director

Letting this child play regularly in his office behind closed doors is very suspicious. Do teachers ...(Read More)

Bay marred by movie ordered to be fixed

It should have been restored to it's original state as soon as the movie was finished being film...(Read More)

Education office probes child assault claims against school director

A school director who let a 9 year old boy playing regular in his office? Huh? Where there regular m...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
Blue Tree Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Stand-Up Comedy - DANA ALEXANDER
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
BDO Phuket
Sinea Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Devas Lounge
Brightview Center

 