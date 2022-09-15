Rocks tagged at Racha Yai

PHUKET: Marine officials are trying to track down the persons who spray painted rocks at Racha Yai Island, south of Phuket.

environmentcrime

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 15 September 2022, 10:04AM

The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) reported yesterday (Sept 14) that the graffiti, measuring some 3.2 metres across and nearly two metres high, had been removed by DMCR officers, with assistance from some local members of the Rak Racha community group.

The graffiti was found on rocks at Ao La, or “Lah Bay”, a popular dive area on the northeast side of the island.

DMCR officers warned against any persons carrying out similar ‘tagging” of rocks in the area.