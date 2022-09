Darasamut Underpass to close for new water pumps

PHUKET: The Darasamut Underpass on the bypass road will be closed from 8:30am to 4:30pm next Wednesday (Sept 21) so that workers can install new pumps inside the tunnel.

transport

By The Phuket News

Thursday 15 September 2022, 12:35PM

The notice announcing teh underpass closure next Wednesday (Sept 21). Image: Phuket Info Center

Yuttana Phithak, Director of Phuket Highways Office, announced the need to close the underpass late yesterday afternoon (Sept 14).

On behalf of the Phuket Highways Office, Mr Yuttana apologised for any inconvenience caused by the closure.

The underpass last closed in August so that repairs could be made on pumps installed inside the tunnel.

In June the tunnel closed for 10 days so that the road through the underpass could be resurfaced.