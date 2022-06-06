Tengoku
Darasamut Underpass to close for 10 days

Darasamut Underpass to close for 10 days

PHUKET: The Phuket office of the Highways Department has announced that the Darasamut Underpass will be closed to traffic for 24 hours a day from tomorrow (June 7) through to June 17.


By The Phuket News

Monday 6 June 2022, 06:16PM

The notice shared earlier today (June 6). Image: Phuket Highways Office

The notice shared earlier today (June 6). Image: Phuket Highways Office

The notice, shared today (June 6) by the Phuket Info Center, operated by the Phuket branch of the Ministry of Interior, gave no explanation for the closure other than to “make improvements”.

The notice did not specify whether one traffic direction will be closed at a time will staff carry out their work. At this stage it is presumed that traffic flow in both directions through the tunnel will be closed.

The notice also did not specificy whether the closure will be in effect from midnight tonight (June 6).

The Phuket Highways Office apologised for any inconvenience caused by the closure.

