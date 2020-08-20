Oak Maedow Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Surviving freak truck fire! Phuket water plans stall? 9 arrested over Thailand protests! || August 20

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Surviving freak truck fire! Phuket water plans stall? 9 arrested over Thailand protests! || August 20

PHUKET XTRA - August 20 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Two rappers among 9 arrested over Thailand protests |:| Freak truck fire |:| Plans to boost Phuket water stall out Hosted by: JP Mestanza


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 20 August 2020, 08:16PM

Truck driver survives electric shock, set alight after steel structure load hits overhead power lines
Scores turn out for Phuket Job Fair
Tsunami evacuation drill to be held in Kamala
Electricity outage to affect Srisoonthorn
Police ‘botched Boss report’
Phuket victims hold curse ritual for village molester
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Expat stimulus perks? Students protest continue! Emergency extension likely? || August 19
Projects to boost Phuket water supply stall in Bangkok
Senate committee on labour hears Phuket unemployment woes
State of emergency likely to be extended
Austrian man, 77, dies as motorbike collides head-on with van
Woman, 20, survives 15m plunge off motorbike onto Kalim waterfall
Hotels want expats to get stimulus perks
Nate won’t face ‘Boss’ case probe
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket police cleared in gambling den raid? Waste washes up on Phuket beaches! || August 18

 

Phuket community
Last two bodies from Samui ferry sinking retrieved

3 Weeks for salvage? Nonsens. A professional firm from S'pore needs 2 days for 1 pick up and 3 ...(Read More)

Phuket victims hold curse ritual for village molester

Unbelievable, a V-G who told them to let the police do their work. Hehehe. 'Work' the police...(Read More)

Police ‘botched Boss report’

So that will be 3 slaps on the wrist and a number of 'administrative posts' filled....(Read More)

Police ‘botched Boss report’

It all leads again to the big question: When the in 2014 promised reform/sanitation of the (R)TP wil...(Read More)

Austrian man, 77, dies as motorbike collides head-on with van

Its not me 2for1...(Read More)

Projects to boost Phuket water supply stall in Bangkok

After milking the fat Phuket cow for years,it looks like the government isn't interested in inve...(Read More)

Hotels want expats to get stimulus perks

@Kurt/ "And don't forget the Retirees" They are included in the "Expat" g...(Read More)

State of emergency likely to be extended

As no other international organisation, like WHO, is challenging the success of Thai Covid-19 handli...(Read More)

Missing Brit found safe

Yes Tbird,you nailed it. I have sordid business interests in this case and Mr.Murray is complete inn...(Read More)

Senate committee on labour hears Phuket unemployment woes

Hotel/Restaurant owners who shut down permanent already are wise people. By now it must be clear tha...(Read More)

 

