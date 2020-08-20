PHUKET XTRA - August 20 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Two rappers among 9 arrested over Thailand protests |:| Freak truck fire |:| Plans to boost Phuket water stall out Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Thursday 20 August 2020, 08:16PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
3 Weeks for salvage? Nonsens. A professional firm from S'pore needs 2 days for 1 pick up and 3 ...(Read More)
Unbelievable, a V-G who told them to let the police do their work. Hehehe. 'Work' the police...(Read More)
So that will be 3 slaps on the wrist and a number of 'administrative posts' filled....(Read More)
It all leads again to the big question: When the in 2014 promised reform/sanitation of the (R)TP wil...(Read More)
Its not me 2for1...(Read More)
After milking the fat Phuket cow for years,it looks like the government isn't interested in inve...(Read More)
@Kurt/ "And don't forget the Retirees" They are included in the "Expat" g...(Read More)
As no other international organisation, like WHO, is challenging the success of Thai Covid-19 handli...(Read More)
Yes Tbird,you nailed it. I have sordid business interests in this case and Mr.Murray is complete inn...(Read More)
Hotel/Restaurant owners who shut down permanent already are wise people. By now it must be clear tha...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.