BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Truck driver survives electric shock, set alight after steel structure load hits overhead power lines

Truck driver survives electric shock, set alight after steel structure load hits overhead power lines

PHUKET: A truck driver is lucky to be alive after he was set alight by an electric shock he received while getting out of his truck on Chao Fa West Rd in Wichit today (Aug 20) after the steel structure in the back of the truck hit overhead power lines.

Safety
By The Phuket News

Thursday 20 August 2020, 05:21PM

The electric shock sparked flames along the driver’s body. Image: CCTV / Supplied

The electric shock sparked flames along the driver’s body. Image: CCTV / Supplied

The electric shock sparked flames along the driver’s body. Image: CCTV / Supplied

The electric shock sparked flames along the driver’s body. Image: CCTV / Supplied

The steel structure in the back of the truck contacted overhead power lines. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The steel structure in the back of the truck contacted overhead power lines. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers at teh scene. photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers at teh scene. photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The driver suffered burns to his left arm and both feet. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The driver suffered burns to his left arm and both feet. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The driver suffered burns to his left arm and both feet. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The driver suffered burns to his left arm and both feet. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Wichit Municipality rescue workers were called to the scene, the intersection of Chao Fa West Rd and Muang Chaofa Rd (see map below), at around midday.

At the scene, officers saw the six-wheeled truck still stopped in the right southbound lane with the steel structure in the back still in contact with the power lines.

In front of a restaurant nearby was the truck driver, who rescue workers did not name, with burns to his left arm and both feet, and injuries to his mouth and chin sustained when he collapsed to the ground after being shocked.

Footage from a CCTV camera overlooking the intersection showed the truck slowly moving off after the lights turned green. A flash of blue-white can be seen as the steel structure in the back of the truck connected with power lines hung across the intersection, before the truck slowed to a halt.

The driver dismounted from the cab only to have flames erupt along his body as he touched the ground. The driver then collapsed onto the road, and his friend in the truck immediately raced off to get help.

Thai Residential

People nearby when the incident happened explained to rescue workers that after they realised what had happened, they approached the driver, careful not to touch him, to see what assistance they could provide.

While standing near the truck, the front tyre exploded, prompting people from shops nearby to use an electrical fire extinguisher to douse the truck as a precaution.

With people standing by unable to touch him, the truck driver rolled himself to the side of the road before they could be confident in rendering assistance with being shocked themselves.

A rescue worker told The Phuket News that they provided immediate first aid to the driver before taking him to a hospital nearby.

However, the rescue worker said he could not confirm the severity of the driver’s burns.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Scores turn out for Phuket Job Fair
Tsunami evacuation drill to be held in Kamala
Electricity outage to affect Srisoonthorn
Police ‘botched Boss report’
Phuket victims hold curse ritual for village molester
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Expat stimulus perks? Students protest continue! Emergency extension likely? || August 19
Projects to boost Phuket water supply stall in Bangkok
Senate committee on labour hears Phuket unemployment woes
State of emergency likely to be extended
Austrian man, 77, dies as motorbike collides head-on with van
Woman, 20, survives 15m plunge off motorbike onto Kalim waterfall
Hotels want expats to get stimulus perks
Nate won’t face ‘Boss’ case probe
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket police cleared in gambling den raid? Waste washes up on Phuket beaches! || August 18
Last two bodies from Samui ferry sinking retrieved

 

Phuket community
Last two bodies from Samui ferry sinking retrieved

3 Weeks for salvage? Nonsens. A professional firm from S'pore needs 2 days for 1 pick up and 3 ...(Read More)

Phuket victims hold curse ritual for village molester

Unbelievable, a V-G who told them to let the police do their work. Hehehe. 'Work' the police...(Read More)

Police ‘botched Boss report’

So that will be 3 slaps on the wrist and a number of 'administrative posts' filled....(Read More)

Police ‘botched Boss report’

It all leads again to the big question: When the in 2014 promised reform/sanitation of the (R)TP wil...(Read More)

Austrian man, 77, dies as motorbike collides head-on with van

Its not me 2for1...(Read More)

Projects to boost Phuket water supply stall in Bangkok

After milking the fat Phuket cow for years,it looks like the government isn't interested in inve...(Read More)

Hotels want expats to get stimulus perks

@Kurt/ "And don't forget the Retirees" They are included in the "Expat" g...(Read More)

State of emergency likely to be extended

As no other international organisation, like WHO, is challenging the success of Thai Covid-19 handli...(Read More)

Missing Brit found safe

Yes Tbird,you nailed it. I have sordid business interests in this case and Mr.Murray is complete inn...(Read More)

Senate committee on labour hears Phuket unemployment woes

Hotel/Restaurant owners who shut down permanent already are wise people. By now it must be clear tha...(Read More)

 

UWC Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
M Beach Club Phuket
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
CMI - Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Property in Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
Dan About Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 