BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Projects to boost Phuket water supply stall in Bangkok

Projects to boost Phuket water supply stall in Bangkok

PHUKET: The main public water supply reservoirs in Phuket have been healthily replenished by the ample rainfall we have had since the long dry season broke in May, but the security of having enough water to supply businesses and residents on the island is likely to be short-lived, says Phuket’s water supply chief.


By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 19 August 2020, 06:05PM

The water level at Bang Wad reservoir earlier this week is looking much healthier, but will be short-lived, warns Phuket’s water supply chief. Photo: PWA

The water level at Bang Wad reservoir earlier this week is looking much healthier, but will be short-lived, warns Phuket’s water supply chief. Photo: PWA

The water level at Bang Wad reservoir earlier this week is looking much healthier, but will be short-lived, warns Phuket’s water supply chief. Photo: PWA

The water level at Bang Wad reservoir earlier this week is looking much healthier, but will be short-lived, warns Phuket’s water supply chief. Photo: PWA

The water level at Bang Wad reservoir earlier this week is looking much healthier, but will be short-lived, warns Phuket’s water supply chief. Photo: PWA

The water level at Bang Wad reservoir earlier this week is looking much healthier, but will be short-lived, warns Phuket’s water supply chief. Photo: PWA

The water level at Bang Wad reservoir earlier this week is looking much healthier, but will be short-lived, warns Phuket’s water supply chief. Photo: PWA

The water level at Bang Wad reservoir earlier this week is looking much healthier, but will be short-lived, warns Phuket’s water supply chief. Photo: PWA

« »

The news comes following confirmation that the project to install a pipeline from Phang Nga to supply tap water to the island has been delayed, despite being approved by Cabinet in September last year.

Also, yet to be approved are six smaller projects aimed at being stop-gap measures to help boost Phuket’s water-supply ability in the short term.

Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) Chief Graisorn Mahamad told The Phuket News that Bang Wad reservoir in Kathu as of Monday (Aug 17) contained 3.053 million cubic metres of water, or 29.9%, of its 10.2mn-plus m3 capacity. 

Bang Neow Dum reservoir in Srisoonthorn, Thalang, currently contains 2.513mn m3 of water, or about 34.9% of its 7.2mn m3 capacity, he said.

Meanwhile, the Klong Kratha reservoir in Chalong contains 1.082mn m3, or 25% of its 4.32mn-plus m3 capacity, he added.

However, Mr Graisorn pointed out that now the island’s weather has returned to sporadic showers instead of consistent downpours, the total daily water usage from the reservoirs of 0.042mn m3 already outpaces the 0.032mn m3 of rainfall estimated to be flowing into the reservoirs.

“This is why the Phang Nga pipeline is so important, and construction was supposed to have started already,” Mr Graisorn said.

“We will need this water-supply pipeline from Phang Nga to supply water in the long term, and construction needs to start because it will take a long time to complete,” he added.

“This project is the ‘Number One’ way to help Phuket out of its water supply problem. This project is crucial because the demand for water supply in Phuket will increase to 98mn m3 per year,” he said.

Mr Graisorn explained that he had yet to be informed of a clear reason why the project had not yet begun.

“I have heard that the project has been postponed, and that it might begin with a budget in 2021. But I don’t know when the budget will come. I have not heard with confidence their exact plan to send money,” he said.

Mr Graisorn pointed out that since arriving on the island in June, Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew had already twice presented to Cabinet and to the Office of the Natural Water Resources (ONWR) Phuket’s water problems and proposed seven projects, including the Phang Nga pipeline, to help avoid another water crisis.

Dan About Thailand

“The Cabinet has apparently agreed with the Phang Nga pipeline project, as they already know that Phuket people are in need of reliable water supply, but no explanation has come about the budget needed to make sure the project can go ahead,” he added.

“I understand the Phang Nga pipeline project was presented to cost about B3.5 billion and it was approved by Cabinet on Sept 17 last year. The project was supposed to start, but nothing has happened.

“They [Cabinet] might have another important issue to deal with at this time,” Mr Graisorn admitted.

However, he added, “But we must keep pushing as much as we can to start this project.”

STOP-GAPS STALLED

Mr Graisorn pointed out that of the seven projects, the PWA was involved in only one: the Phang Nga pipeline.

The other six projects are under the responsibility of other government bodies and were presented to the Office of the National Water Resources, with Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon present to hear in person, he added.

Three of the projects are under the responsibility of the Phuket Provincial Irrigation Office (PPIO), two are to be carried out as Phuket City Municipality projects, and one is to be carried out by the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organization (PPAO, or OrBorJor).

Issara Anukul, of the PPIO’s Water Management Division, explained, “All six projects have been presented to the Cabinet, but they have not yet been approved.”

Mr Issara described the six smaller projects as follows:

  • B40mn to install additional water pumps at Bang Wad reservoir to increase supply by about 10-14mn m3 per year
  • B170mn to expand the capacity of Bang Neow Dum reservoir and boost its supply by about 0.50mn m3 per year
  • B610mn to install water pumps to feed raw water from Ban Khok Tanode to Bang Neow Dum reservoir to increase water supply by 10mn m3 per year
  • B58mn to increase water supply from wastewater sources by 0.60mn m3 per year
  • B15mn to increase water supply at the desalination by 6mn m3 per year
  • B40 million to increase water supply ability along the Phuket Bay coastal area

“All six projects are still in the presentation process. They have not been approved or agreed to by the Cabinet,” Mr Issara said.

Regardless, Mr Graisorn, whose office is responsible for delivering the water to those in need, noted, “even with these smaller projects, the water they supply won’t be enough. Phuket will need more water anyway.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Expat stimulus perks? Students protest continue! Emergency extension likely? || August 19
Senate committee on labour hears Phuket unemployment woes
State of emergency likely to be extended
Austrian man, 77, dies as motorbike collides head-on with van
Woman, 20, survives 15m plunge off motorbike onto Kalim waterfall
Hotels want expats to get stimulus perks
Nate won’t face ‘Boss’ case probe
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket police cleared in gambling den raid? Waste washes up on Phuket beaches! || August 18
Last two bodies from Samui ferry sinking retrieved
Fire breaks out in closed hotel’s storage room
Southeast Asia detects mutated virus strain sweeping the world
Phuket tourism plan due on Oct 1
Phuket police cleared in gambling den probe
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bangkok protest causes stir! Drinking buddy stabbing? || August 17
Flood of plastic waste washes ashore Phuket beach

 

Phuket community
Phuket police cleared in gambling den probe

Let's be fair, these "police" can't find prostitution, ping pong show,, slow loris...(Read More)

How a plant-based diet can help save the planet and improve your health

Looks Lovely...(Read More)

Austrian man, 77, dies as motorbike collides head-on with van

This unfortunate accident reminds me of Mr Peter in Phuket prison. How is his case proceeding? Is he...(Read More)

Hotels want expats to get stimulus perks

By the way, there are plenty of very nice villas to rent on Phuket for short term for peanuts as the...(Read More)

Hotels want expats to get stimulus perks

complete BS, foreigners, if expats living in LOS and especially tourists have always been ripped off...(Read More)

Hotels want expats to get stimulus perks

And don't forget the Retirees. They also provide in jobs for car dealers, gardeners, housekeeper...(Read More)

Getting away, with a stay

@foot: Yes mate, he's clearly enjoyed the special 'reality distancing' enjoyed by people...(Read More)

Hotels want expats to get stimulus perks

“We need to treat expatriates who live and pay tax here the same way we treat locals” Yes, yo...(Read More)

Flood of plastic waste washes ashore Phuket beach

Are Bar owners responsible for cleaning beaches? That is funny. They are not allowed to have bars o...(Read More)

Nate won’t face ‘Boss’ case probe

And the s#!^-show continues. This is just an endless series of bumbling incompetence, with the only ...(Read More)

 

Property in Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
M Beach Club Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
CMI - Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020

 