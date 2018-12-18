THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Students save man! ’Phoenix’ boat destined to fail? Leopard sharks at Similans!|| Dec. 18

PHUKET XTRA - December 18 Students save man from suicide! |:| ’Phoenix’ boat illegally approved |:| Leopard sharks return to Similans dive site |:| Busting fake goods rings |:| Phuket bus oil leak fell motorbikes Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Tuesday 18 December 2018, 05:57PM

 

 

Woman knocked from motorbike, crushed by truck on Phuket’s main road
Phuket Immigration to close for New Year
Phuket tour bus oil leak fells motorcyclists
Doomed ‘Phoenix’ substandard: international experts
Huge Phuket, Chiang Mai fake goods ring busted, B282mn in assets seized
Leopard sharks return to ‘East of Eden’ Similan Islands dive site
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket oil spill! Music for elephants! Are island roads safer? || Dec. 17
Patong, Karon to be hit by water-supply outage throughout Christmas
Hunt for Phuket oil spill perpetrator underway
Phuket ‘multitasking’ bus driver suspended, fined B5k – quits job
Phuket’s bypass roadworks to complete before New Year
Monk prevented from walking into Phuket traffic
Police raids in Chalong, Karon net 1,006 ya bah pills, 64g of ice
Phuket Opinion: A gun for all seasons
Naka Noi land fight spills into allegations of denied access to public beaches

 

Phuket community
Phuket tour bus oil leak fells motorcyclists

Poor driver, because his boss, the bus owner, didn't do proper maintenance checks, he has to tak...(Read More)

18 million meth pills seized in Chiang Rai

All fine PR, but I am waiting to read that drugs factories are destroyed, that the very top thai Hi-...(Read More)

Patong, Karon to be hit by water-supply outage throughout Christmas

Is this a joke? Or kind of negative tourist promotion during the Christmas Days. Something like: Don...(Read More)

Hunt for Phuket oil spill perpetrator underway

Why is it that always a Governor has to 'order' or to call on Department Chiefs to do their ...(Read More)

Doomed ‘Phoenix’ substandard: international experts

Well, the outcome of the international investigation asks for 1 important 'order' from Bangk...(Read More)

Doomed ‘Phoenix’ substandard: international experts

Every singel boats in phuket are built in a back yard, not a single tourist boat is built by any tha...(Read More)

Doomed ‘Phoenix’ substandard: international experts

So how many other substandard boats are out there? If there is one there are certainly plenty or oth...(Read More)

Hunt for Phuket oil spill perpetrator underway

Meh - the oil-ladened water is more sanitary than the stuff that isn't....(Read More)

Property owners to be targetted as fake goods raids hit Patong, Central

So, is the manager of Phuket Central Festival 'falling' under any thai act to arrest/fine hi...(Read More)

Phuket’s bypass roadworks to complete before New Year

The surface was fine and could easily have waited a couple of months until the roads (and everywhere...(Read More)

 

