Phuket tour bus oil leak fells motorcyclists

PHUKET: Police are tracking down the driver of a tour bus that leaked oil onto the coastal road near Nai Yang Beach that caused at least seven motorbike riders and passengers â€“ including tourists â€“ to be injured in accidents after sliding on the dangerously slick road surface.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 18 December 2018, 02:41PM

Rescue workers attend to people injured in falls from motorbikes after sipping on the oil spilled onto the road. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Song Ya rescue team of Thepkrasattri Municipality was called to the scene, along Route 4031 heading towards the airport (see map below), at about 5pm yesterday (Dec 17).

The rescue workers administered first aid to the injured and spread lime over the oil spill to prevent further accidents.

“At least seven persons, including tourists, were injured,” one rescue worker told The Phuket News.

One tourist explained that a white bus heading towards Nai Yang Beach was seen leaking oil onto the road.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

The tourist gave the bus’s license plate number as 30-8552, which was corroborated later by CCTV footage from the area.

Police have yet to confirm whether the bus driver has been tracked down and charged for creating the road hazard.

All persons who were also injured from oil spilled onto the road were urged to report it at Thalang Police Station or at Sakoo Police Station for police to include in their report and possible further action.

 

 

