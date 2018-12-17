PHUKET: Immigration Chief Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn held a press conference in Phuket today (Dec 17) to announce that a major counterfeit goods network operating in Phuket and Chiang Mai had been busted, with assets worth an estimated B282 million.

crime

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 17 December 2018, 06:57PM

Gen Surachate announced that B240 million baht in assets were seized in just one day, last Friday (Dec 14). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Speaking at the Phuket Provincial Police Region 8 headquarters located at the northern end of the island, Gen Surachate explained that raids were carried out in both the heavy tourist popular areas of Phuket and Chiang Mai after receiving information from many people via online platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Line.

“On Oct 26, police officers checked 26 locations in Patong,” Gen Surachate said.

“They arrested 13 persons, who were all charged with selling or intending to distribute counterfeit goods.

“More than 300,000 items were seized, mostly copy-makes of hats and shirts of popular brand-names such as Adidas, Nike and Under Armour. The goods were estimated to be worth B42mn,” he added.

Last Friday (Dec 14), officers returned to raid four more locations in Patong, and arrested two suspects, Gen Suarchate explained.

“They too were charged with selling or intending to distribute counterfeit goods,” he said.

In conducting the raids last Friday, officers seized many items, including land title deeds, cars, gold necklaces, watches and amulets with a total estimated value of B200mn, he said.

Also last Friday, officers raided 25 locations at the Night Bazaar in Chiang Mai, where they arrested 12 persons, who were all charged with selling or intending to distribute counterfeit goods, Gen Surachate noted.

Police seized 27,000 items such as speakers, brand-names bags, clothes, shoes, watches and sunglasses.

Other items seized included assets such as land title deeds, cars, gold necklaces, watches and amulets valued at B40mn, Gen Surachate said.

In total, B240mn baht in assets were seized on on the one day, last Friday.

“Officers will continue to hunt down vendors selling counterfeit goods, especially those who are promoting their products inline,” he said.

“We will follow our investigations to locate and identify the source of these items,” he said.