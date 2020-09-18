PHUKET XTRA - September 18 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com 1 new Covid death in Thailand |:| Visa amnesty deadline looms |:| Nude photo gets MP in hot water |:| Glove deal embezzlement |:| Girl killed in truck wipeout |:| Phuket weather warning |:| Cheerleader died of heart failure |:| Escaped inmate caught |:| PM: Protesters treated gently Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Friday 18 September 2020, 06:46PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
LALALA Hard to beleive Thai government force us to leave the Kingdom in this difficuly moment. We w...(Read More)
“A stunning display... “ Hack journalism. Stick to the facts, editor. Leave the snide remarks t...(Read More)
Oh yes, I have seen photos of the queues outside Thai embassies, people cant wait ti get on an expen...(Read More)
Good luck with that one. Roads empty- drive faster is the mantra. ...(Read More)
"chartered flight or private jet bookings"? Ha, what if Donald Trump wants to come on his ...(Read More)
This is why these shouldn't be called "accidents". Whoever was driving the pick-up tha...(Read More)
Let the foreign tourists you have here already stay until the end of the year at least as Malaysia h...(Read More)
Police...just the basic facts as reported here is sufficient evidence for a charge of manslaughter. ...(Read More)
High end tourists not proving a COVID threat but rally protesters do? As Arte Jonnson used to say- v...(Read More)
Yeah...the guys with the private jets surely have nothing else to do than to join 14 days of health ...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.