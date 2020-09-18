BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket weather puts Patong seafood festival on hold

PHUKET: Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup has confirmed that the weekend seafood festival to be held at Patong Beach today and tomorrow (Sept 18-19) has been cancelled due to the heavy rains and strong winds across the island.


By The Phuket News

Friday 18 September 2020, 03:52PM

Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup. Image: Patong Municipality.

The weekend festival has been cancelled due to the heavy weather. Image: Patong Municipality

The festival has been an ongoing affair, held along the Patong Beachfront for weeks since the launch of the Phuket Seafood & Gastronomy Festival, and is set to continue until further notice.

The festival was organised to help local vendors earn some form of income while international tourism, vital for residents in the resort town, remains on hold.

“Let the storm pass, then the seafood festival will return for people next week,” she said in her announcement.

The heavy weather is forecast to continue through Sunday (Sept 20).

Emergency services have been put on alert for flash flooding following a weather warning issued by Thai Meteorological Department (TMD).

The TMD re-issued its warning today, noting that Category 3 tropical storm NOUL had moved over central Laos and was centered about 200km east of Mukdahan in the Northeast of Thailand.

“Strong wind waves are likely in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. In the upper portion of both seas, the waves will be likely 2-4 meters high and more than 4 meters high in thundershowers. In the lower portion, the waves will be likely about 2 meters and in thundershower areas more than 3 meters high. All ships keep ashore through 20 September,” the warning noted.

