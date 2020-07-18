Phuket seafood festival to hit the road

PHUKET: The annual “Phuket Seafood & Gastronomy Festival” will be held over five weekends from mid-August into September in the hope of bolstering confidence that Phuket is a safe location to hold such festivals.

economicsCOVID-19tourism

By The Phuket News

Saturday 18 July 2020, 12:13PM

Phuket Vice Governor Phichet Panaphong announced the festival yesterday (July 17). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Phichet Panaphong announced the news at a meeting of officials and local business owners at the Sino House Hotel in Phuket Town yesterday (July 17).

The festival is to be held with the hope of stimulating the local economy and generating income for local businesses under the theme “Think fresh seafood, think Phuket”, V/Gov Phichet explained.

The festival will be held at the following locations as follows:

Aug 15-16 at Saphan Hin park

Aug 22-23 in Rawai

Aug 29-30 in Patong

Sept 5-6 in Karon

Sept 12-13 in the Phuket Old Town.

“The festival will be decorated to express the traditional lifestyle of local Phuket people as well as fishermen. Visitors can enjoy shopping for fresh seafood and ready-to-eat foods together with beautiful views of the sea,” V/Gov Phichet said.

“There will be exhibitions about food safety and entertainment,” he added.

“The festival will be held to stimulate the economy, create confidence among tourists about their safety, and to encourage business owners affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

“The target market of this event is Thai tourists from around the country,” V/Gov Phichet said.