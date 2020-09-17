Oak Maedow Phuket
Phuket emergency services on alert amid heavy weather warning

PHUKET: Phuket Vice Governor Wongsakorn Nunchukan has ordered emergency services on alert to respond to any flash floods following a weather warning issued by the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) over the weather fallout from Category 3 tropical storm “Noul”.

weatherSafetymarine
By The Phuket News

Thursday 17 September 2020, 11:59AM

Phuket is expected to be in for heavy weather tomorrow through Sunday (Sept 18-20). Image: Phuket MET

The order issued by Phuket Vice Governor Wongsakorn Nunchukan. Image: PR Phuket

“To prevent and mitigate disasters from floods, windstorm and mudslides which may threaten people’s safety and their property, we ask all local administrative officers to closely follow the weather report from the Thai Meteorological Department, check the situation in areas under their responsibility and be alert and ready to help people,” V/Gov Wongsakorn said this morning (Sept 17).

The TMD reported that at 4am today tropical storm Noul was centered at about 600 kilometers northeast of Da Nang, Vietnam, with sustained winds of 80km/h.

The storm is moving west at a speed of about 20km/h, and is expected to develop into the Category 5 typhoon and make landfall on the central Vietnam coast. It will then move into the Northeast and the North of Thailand tomorrow through Sunday (Sept 18-20), the TMD forecast in its warning.

“The southwest monsoon across the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf will become stronger with more rain. Torrential rain will be possible with strong winds first in the Northeast, then the North, the Central, the East and the South,” TMD Director-General Somsak Khaosuwan said in the warning issued today.

“People in risk areas should beware of the severe rains that may cause flash floods and water runoff,” he added.

The TMD also urged people to beware strong winds and to keep indoors during storm periods, and to berware large trees that might “unsecured buildings” that might be affected by the heavy weather.

“In the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, the wind waves will be stronger with waves in the Andaman Sea reaching 2-3 meters high, and about 2 meters high in the Gulf of Thailand, and more than 3 meters high during thundershowers,” the TMD warned.

All small boats were advised to keep ashore until the heavy weather passes, currently expected to clear by Sunday (Sept 20).

