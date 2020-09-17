Kata Rocks
Girl, 9, killed, seven injured as Phuket pickup wipes out

Girl, 9, killed, seven injured as Phuket pickup wipes out

PHUKET: A 9-year-old girl died and seven others were injured when a pickup truck slid off the road and ploughed through people dining at a roadside restaurant on Thepkrasattri Rd last night (Sept 16).

accidents deaths Safety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 17 September 2020, 10:53AM

The scene of the accident last night. Photo: Kusoldharm Rescue Foundation

Maj Sornthip Chukaew of the Tha Chatchai police was notified of the accident, in front of the West Coast Ride Thailand Maikhao motorbike shop in Moo 7, Mai Khao, at around 8:30pm.

Police together with Kusoldharm rescue workers rushed to the scene where they saw a black Phuket-registered Ford pickup truck rammed through the shop window of the motorbike shop.

Debris from the pickup ploughing through the tables set up in front as the shop’s roadside restaurant were scattered everywhere.

Nine-year-old girl Sirikarn Saisaya was unconscious. She was rushed to Thalang Hospital, but later pronounced dead.

Seriously injured was Boonsri Wareesri, who had a large wound to her head, had blood coming out of her ears and was suffering back pain.

Six other people suffered minor injuries: Ronnachai Thepparak, small scratches along his body; Theerapong Noknoi, wounds near his left eyebrow and pain along his body; Rattikarn Mundee, wounds to her mouth, two teeth had been knocked out, and she had pain along her legs; Samon Inkrab had some bruises on her forehead and cheeks and chest pains;  Sasithorn Ramphu, wounds on her forehead and near her eyes; and Sompong Sairaya, wounds on his nose, scratches along his body and bruises on his head.

All the injured were taken to Thalang Hospital for treatment, rescue workers confirmed.

The pickup driver, Suwit Rakkarn, 31, was at the scene when police arrived, Maj Sornthip of the Tha Chatchai Police confirmed.

Suwit told police that it was raining while he was driving to Phang Nga. The rain made the road slippery, he lost control of his truck and hit a car and motorbike by the side of the road, and then through the roadside restaurant and into the shop.

Suwit also suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

“At this stage, we have not decided what charge he will face, as we are still waiting for the alcohol test result and we will question him more after he is discharged from the hospital,” Maj Sornthip said.

Kurt | 17 September 2020 - 11:41:06 

Sitting in back of pick up is against the law, and with good reason as we notice all the time. Ignore that? Ok, try a accident. Always horrible outcome. No need to talk again about absence of learning curve.

malczx7r | 17 September 2020 - 11:05:48 

"The rain made the road slippery", yes it does, it always does, yet you still don't take that into account when driving, it really needs a tv advert telling them this every day! RIP that poor child, killed because of some ignorant fool

 

