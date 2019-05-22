THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Slow loris rescued! Head-on collision! Roommates: soldiers, villagers? || May 22

PHUKET XTRA - May 22 Slow loris rescued |:| Sunken artefacts found off Phuket coast |:| 4 dead in head-on collision |:| Soldiers, locals to live together |:| March for medical marijuana! Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Wednesday 22 May 2019, 11:47PM

 

 

Phuket community
Four dead as pickup truck slams into tour bus heading to Phuket

Excuse or explanation, nevermind the choice of words. The driver should have checked immediately on ...(Read More)

May 4 approved as Coronation Day

Wow, and don't forget the additional/supplementary holidays when the real holidays is on a Satur...(Read More)

Government clamps down on surging illegal Thai migration

Thai's don't need a visa for Korea,as long as they don't stay longer than 90 days.Not mu...(Read More)

Slow loris tout arrested at Karon

So it took Officers from Khao Phra Thaew Conservation Centre, Region 5 Division of Crime Suppression...(Read More)

Slow loris tout arrested at Karon

So, mr Nares is a big liar! Claims not to know he commit a crime, but was arrested last year for the...(Read More)

Phuket Police say investigation into Finnish girl’s death inconclusive

"Girl...woman.."? So is she a child or an adult? 19 yo, yep that's an adult but who k...(Read More)

Government clamps down on surging illegal Thai migration

A good 'plan of action' should be made by the highly decorated thai Immigration top official...(Read More)

Four dead as pickup truck slams into tour bus heading to Phuket

What you say he should get as punishment and what the law proscribes differs. Falling asleep was no...(Read More)

Commerce Ministry warns of extortionate hospital prices

and the stupid new ruling to force expats to have health insurance will just give these crooks the o...(Read More)

Four dead as pickup truck slams into tour bus heading to Phuket

"The 23-year-old driver of a pickup truck... will be charged with reckless driving causing deat...(Read More)

 

