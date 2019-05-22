THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Slow loris tout arrested at Karon

PHUKET: Local wildlife officers accompanied by police attached to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE) arrested a slow loris tout near at Suwan Khirikhet Temple in Karon last night (May 21).

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 22 May 2019, 01:05PM

The slow loris was about one year six months old, said Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area Conservation Centre Chief Piyawat Sukon. Photo: Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area Conservation Centre

Nares Sang-agart, 32, was arrested after he was found carrying the slow loris in front of Wat Karon last night (May 21). Photo: Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area Conservation Centre

Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area Conservation Centre Chief Piyawat Sukon told The Phuket News today (May 22) that the arrest took place at 9pm.

Officers from Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area Conservation Centre together with police officers attached to the Region 5 office of the Division of Crime Suppression of Natural Resources and Environment made the arrest.

Also present were officers from Phuket office of the Royal Forest Department, he added.

“The officers arrested Nares Sang-agart, 32, after he was found carrying a slow loris, about one year six months old,” Chief Piyawat said.

“Officers were checking along Patak Rd when they saw Mr Nares holding a slow loris while standing in front of the temple. The officers checked and found that Mr Nares has no permit to possess a protected wildlife animal,” he added.

Mr Nares told the officers that he had the slow loris so that he could charge tourists B50 to B100 to have their photo taken with it, Mr Piyawat said.

“But he said that he did not know that the slow loris was protected wildlife,” he added.

“Officers charged Mr Nares with possession of protected wildlife without permission in accordance with the Wildlife Protection and Protection Act 1992. Mr Nares gave confessed to the charge,” Chief Piyawat confirmed.

“Mr Nares was taken to Karon Police Station to be formally processed,” he said.

“The slow loris has been brought back to the Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area Conservation Centre, where it will be cared for,” he added.

Mr Piyawat also pointed out, “Mr Nares was arrested for doing the same thing at Bang Tao Beach last year.”

 

 

BenPendejo | 22 May 2019 - 15:27:22 

So it took Officers from Khao Phra Thaew Conservation Centre, Region 5 Division of Crime Suppression of NRE, and officers from Phuket office of the Royal Forest Department. Too bad they can't just have a local cop make the arrest, then turn the worthless crook over. But then, the local police surely already knew the guy, and were also making a few side bucks of the loris trade.  Need new polic...

Kurt | 22 May 2019 - 14:41:21 

So, mr Nares is a big liar! Claims not to know he commit a crime, but was arrested last year for the same.  What does that mean: 'He had no permit to posses a protected wildlife animal' ? Are there thai permits for such things? A 2nd time crime, so going to Court now +prison time of  a 6 months or so? Or just a fine of 400 thb again?

